Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra Auctions Eurovision Trophy To Raise Funds Amid War With Russia

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra was recently the talk of the town after it won the Eurovision Song Contest for their hit track Stefania, which won fans' hearts. The popular band raised the trophy and wishes poured in as they won Eurovision 2022. The group has now auctioned the winner’s trophy as they aim to collect funds to help their country amid the ongoing Russian invasion, which has now entered its 96th day.

Kalush Orchestra auctions Eurovision 2022 trophy amid Russia-Ukraine war

As per a recent report by Variety, Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra put up its Eurovision 2022 trophy for auction and earned a whopping $900,000 for it. They raised the funds for the country’s military amid the ongoing Russian aggression on Ukraine. The auction for the trophy took place on Sunday by Ukrainian TV presenter Serhiy Prytula and the band shared a note of gratitude as it came to an end.

They took to Facebook and translated to English, they wrote, "You guys are amazing! We appreciate each and every one of you who donated to this auction and a special thanks to Team WhiteBIT who purchased the trophy for $900,000 and are now the rightful owners of our trophy. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Variety also reported that the massive sum the band collected will be used to purchase the PD-2 unmanned aerial drone system. This comprises three aircraft and a ground control station for the country's military.

Kalush Orchestra's win was celebrated by millions across the globe and Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy also took to social media to extend his wishes to the band. He was optimistic that Eurovision would be held in the port city of Mariupol next year and hoped to strike a 'victorious chord' in the ongoing Russian war.

He wrote, "Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe! Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision! For the third time in its history. And I believe - not the last. We will do our best to one day host the participants and guests of Eurovision in Ukrainian Mariupol. Free, peaceful, rebuilt! I am sure that our victorious chord in the battle with the enemy is not far off."

Image: Instagram/@kalush.official