Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra Makes Its Way To Eurovision 2022 Finale With Song 'Stefania'

As the Ukrainian band, Kalush Orchestra’s song Stefania took the internet by storm amidst the Russia-Ukraine war, a delightful piece of news dropped online revealing that the band has made it to the finale of the song contest, Eurovision-2022. Here's all you need to know about it.

According to the report by NME, it was recently unveiled that after the massive success of Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra’s song Stefania while becoming the most-watched song on YouTube among the 35 national entries, it has made its way to the finale of the Eurovision 2022 amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra’s frontman Oleh Psiuk recently expressed his reaction to the band’s achievement and stated how representing Ukraine during the war was just the highest responsibility possible. Stating further, he also mentioned how the song was composed and dedicated to his mother and added how after the war the song acquired lots of nuances because a lot of people were perceiving it as if Ukraine is their mother.

“To represent Ukraine in the international arena is always a responsibility, but to represent it during the war is just the highest responsibility possible. The song was composed and dedicated to my mother, but after the war the song has acquired lots of nuances because a lot of people are perceiving it as if Ukraine is my mother. That’s why the song has become so close to the Ukrainian people, and it is in the Ukrainian hearts.”, he mentioned.

Furthermore, Psiuk shed light on the band’s plans after the contest and revealed that they’ll be returning home instantly in order to “deal with their own affairs as volunteers and doing everything possible to help their country”. He then mentioned how one of their band members stayed in the war and was currently defending Kyiv in the capital. “I created my volunteer organisation to help people with accommodation, travel, transport, and medicine all across Ukraine. We also have a special telegram channel that you can join, write where you’re from and what help you need,” he added.

The group consists of founder and rapper Oleh Psiuk, multi-instrumentalist Ihor Didenchuk, and dancer Vlad Kurochka. The other finalists include Switzerland, Armenia, Iceland, Lithuania, Portugal, Norway, Greece, Moldova, and the Netherlands. The Eurovision-2022 finals are set to take place on May 14. Due to the ongoing war, Russia has been prohibited from competing in Eurovision 2022.

Image: Instagram/@kalush.orchestra