Ukrainian Band Antytila To Collaborate With Ed Sheeran For Remix Of His Song '2 Step'

British singing sensation Ed Sheeran who had released a reworked version of his album track 2Step with Lil Baby last week, will now be collaborating with the Ukrainian band, Antytila. The band has teamed up with Sheeran on an all-new remix of 2 Step. Ed has given a new opportunity to the band, standing in solidarity with them in fighting the Russian invasion of their country.

Ukrainian band Antytila teams up with Ed Sheeran

In the month of March, Antytila sent a video message to Ed Sheeran asking if they could appear remotely in the Concert for Ukraine. At that time, the band was not given a slot to take part, but now it seems like they have been asked to remix Ed's latest song 2 Step. The music video of 2 Step was recorded in Kyiv ahead of the war with Sheeran sharing a short clip on his Instagram handle.

Taking to its Instagram handle, Antytila shared a short glimpse of the upcoming collab as it wrote in the caption, "Ed Sheeran feat Antytila - 2Step. May 2nd. Stay tuned!" As per the caption, the music video will be released on May 2, 2022.

In one of its posts, Antytila shared a conversation with Ed and captioned it, "Excited about feature collab @teddysphotos ft @antytila_official." Another post with a short glimpse of 2 Step new remix read, The sirens interrupted our sleep, Grabbed in two suitcases everything that is the past, then go! Go! 2nd of May. Premier. Stay tuned! @teddysphotos." Have a look:

The making of Ed Sheeran's 2 Step

Taking to the photo-blogging site, Ed Sheeran dropped a video in which he could be seen heading towards the streets of Kyiv, stating that he really loved the people and place. The Photograph singer wrote in the caption, "We filmed the 2 step video last year in Kyiv and although it was my first time there, I quickly loved the people and the place. There was no sign of the horror that was to come to Ukraine and my heart goes out to everyone there. The video comes out on Friday this week and proceeds from the YouTube streams will go to the DEC’s Ukraine appeal x." Have a look:

Ed Sheeran & Camila Cabello perform at 'Concert For Ukraine'

Sheeran has always been vocal about how Ukrainians are suffering post Russia's invasion. He has even demonstrated solidarity with civilians impacted by the war. Recently, Ed and Camila Cabello performed at 'Concert For Ukraine' as the duo crooned their latest track Bam Bam. Watch here:

The event was set up to raise funds for those impacted by the ongoing war and the artists urged fans to make a donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

Russia-Ukraine War:

The Russia-Ukraine war has now entered Day 66 with heavy shelling by invading troops along "the entire line of contract" in the Dobass region, east Ukraine. Meanwhile, dozens of people were injured in the blast that took off during UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' visit to Kyiv. Ukraine has accused Russia of "robbing" the occupied cities, leading to massive food insecurity.

Image: Instagram/@antytila_official/edhq