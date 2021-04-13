US Singer Mary Millben Wishes Indians On Traditional New Year, Recites Sanskrit Shlokas

On the happy occasion of Gudi Padwa, Navratri, Baisakhi, popular American singer, Mary Millben had a perfect gift for the Indian communities across. The singer greeted her Indian fans all across the globe, particularly in India, by reciting Sanskrit shlokas. Mary took to Twitter and shared a video where she can be seen extending her heartfelt wishes to the Indian communities who ushered into New Year on April 13. The 39-year-old singer also showed her curiosity to learn about the traditional festival and religious observances in India. She confessed that her bond with India and its communities has increased after she started learning the Hindi language.

US singer sends New Year greetings to Indian communities

While captioning the New Year greetings post, the singer wrote, “Happy New Year to my beloved #India, the Indian-American community, and Indian communities across the world. Today, I hope you are blessed with the new spirit of the new year. May this new year bring much joy and happiness. My greetings.” Thanking her Hindi teacher, Dr. Moxraj, Millben in the clip said, "It has been enlightening to continue learning about the importance of Diwali, Holi, and especially today's celebration. A celebration of the new year on the Hindu calendar and the entrance of spring.” Further, continuing, she shared, “During today's chanting, I lifted prayers for India, communities across the world, and I will continue to pray for your safety," she said. "May the Almighty bring healing to our homes and our planet. I hope today, as you are gathered in your homes, you are blessed with the new spirit of the new year. May time with family, reflection, your favourite foods, and the energy of a new year bring you much joy and happiness.”

Happy New Year to my beloved #India, the Indian-American community, and Indian communities across the world. Today, I hope you are blessed with the new spirit of the new year. May this new year bring much joy and happiness. My greeting: https://t.co/lSQjSYw7re.#HinduNewYear ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) April 13, 2021

The beautiful gesture of Mary won the hearts of many who quickly thanked her for her wishes while sending in their love. One of the users wrote, “Thank you. a lot of things will change from today onwards for the good of humanity.” Another admirer of the singer thanked her for the wishes and wrote that this is the beautiful wish one could ever render. A third user thanked Mary for the warmest wishes and hoped that with this New Year things change and people can bravely fight against the novel coronavirus infection. Another echoed similar sentiments and expressed his gratitude towards Mary for her generous wishes on the joyous occasion.

Thanx for warmest greetings @MaryMillben

Happy #HinduNewYear to everyone

Best wishes you tooðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ’

ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ’ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ’

Let's fight together against #COVID19

Stay safe and stay healthy ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ’ — Kunwar Ashish Singh Sisodia (@AshishSingh3436) April 13, 2021

Thanks you sisterðŸ™

Wants to see you in India once COVID19 situation goes normalised.

ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™

We pray for your and your associates a healthy life.. — DEBUGGER (@wayofdudes) April 13, 2021

Thank you @MaryMillben lot of things will change from today onwards for the good of the humanity!â¤ï¸ — Sunaina (@SunainaWorld) April 13, 2021

Same to u....

INDIA US FRIENDSHIP!!!

LONG LIVE.... LONG LIVE

ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³â¤ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ — Kaushal Kaseruwala (@KAUSHALKASERUW1) April 13, 2021

This is not the first time that Mary Maillben has lent her voice to any Hindi song. Last year, in November, the singer sang the popular aarti song, 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare', as her Diwali greetings to the Indian communities worldwide. The video when uploaded was a hit among the fans. Meanwhile, the singer has also performed for three consecutive US Presidents including George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump.

(Image credit: Instagram)