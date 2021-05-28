Usher Expecting 2nd Baby With GF Jenn; Latter Flaunts Her Bump At IHeartRadio Music Awards

Usher recently appeared at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 along with his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea. The couple has been dating for quite a long time and also have a daughter together. Usher’s girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea was recently seen flaunting her baby bump at the awards ceremony.

Usher and GF Jennifer Goicoechea at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021

Usher’s girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea recently took to her Instagram handle and dropped in two of their photos as they attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021. In the first photo, Usher can be seen in a black suit with a silver chain around his neck while holding his girlfriend from the back. On the other hand, Jennifer Goicoechea can be seen twinning with her boyfriend with a black coloured full-sleeved dress having a side slit. While keeping her hair tied in a high fishtail, she even flaunted her baby bump as Usher held her from behind.

Many of the fans, as well as celebrities, took to Instagram and reacted to her photos by congratulating them. Many also dropped in heart symbols and heart-eyed emojis to depict how delighted they were to see them together and know about their second pregnancy. There were also many celebrities who reacted to their photos and congratulated them. Some of them were also surprised to see them pregnant as they were unaware of it.



iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 winners:

Song of the Year:

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd (WINNER)

“Circles” – Post Malone

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

Female Artist of the Year:

Dua Lipa (WINNER)

Billie Eilish

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Male Artist of the Year:

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

Dan + Shay (WINNER)

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

twenty one pilots

Best Collaboration:

“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé (WINNER)

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

“Holy” – Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

“Mood” – 24kGoldn featuring iann dior

Best New Pop Artist:

Doja Cat (WINNER)

24kGoldn

blackbear

JP Saxe

Pop Smoke

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:

Powfu (WINNER)

Ashe

Dayglow

Royal & The Serpent

Wallows

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

“Level Of Concern” – twenty one pilots (WINNER)

“Bang!” – AJR

“Bloody Valentine” – Machine Gun Kelly

“everything i wanted” – Billie Eilish

“Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

twenty one pilots (WINNER)

AJR

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Cage the Elephant

Rock Song of the Year:

“Shame Shame” – Foo Fighters (WINNER)

“Death By Rock And Roll” – The Pretty Reckless

“Patience” – Chris Cornell

“Shot In The Dark” – AC/DC

“Under The Graveyard” – Ozzy Osbourne

Rock Artist of the Year:

The Pretty Reckless (WINNER)

AC/DC

Five Finger Death Punch

Ozzy Osbourne

Shinedown

Country Artist of the Year:

Luke Combs (WINNER)

Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist:

Gabby Barrett (WINNER)

Ashley McBryde

HARDY

Ingrid Andress

Jameson Rodgers

Country Song of the Year:

“The Bones” – Maren Morris (WINNER)

“Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett

“Nobody But You” – Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani

“One Margarita” – Luke Bryan

Dance Song of the Year:

“Roses” (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN (WINNER)

“Head & Heart” – Joel Corry x MNEK

“ily (i love you baby)” – Surf Mesa featuring Emilee

“Lasting Lover” – Sigala & James Arthur

“Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

Dance Artist of the Year:

Marshmello (WINNER)

Anabel Englund

Diplo

Surf Mesa

Tiësto

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Roddy Ricch (WINNER)

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Pop Smoke

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

Roddy Ricch (WINNER)

Jack Harlow

Moneybagg Yo

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“The Box” – Roddy Ricch (WINNER)

“High Fashion” – Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard

“Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake

“ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

R&B Song of the Year:

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug (WINNER)

“B.S.” – Jhené Aiko featuring H.E.R.

“Heat” Chris Brown featuring Gunna

“Playing Games” – Summer Walker

“Slide” – H.E.R. featuring YG

R&B Artist of the Year:

H.E.R. (WINNER)

Chris Brown

Jhené Aiko

Snoh Aalegra

Summer Walker

Best New R&B Artist:

Snoh Aalegra (WINNER)

Chloe x Halle

Lonr.

Mahalia

Skip Marley



Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“Palabra De Hombre” – El Fantasma (WINNER)

“Se Me Olvidó” – Christian Nodal

“Sólo Tú” – Calibre 50

“Te Volvería A Elegir” – Calibre 50

“Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo” – Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Christian Nodal (WINNER)

Banda Los Sebastianes

Calibre 50

Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

Gerardo Ortíz

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:

“Tusa” – KAROL G & Nicki Minaj (WINNER)

“Caramelo” – Ozuna

“Dákiti” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

“Hawái” (Remix) – Maluma & The Weeknd

“RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

J Balvin

KAROL G

Maluma

Ozuna

Best New Latin Artist:

Rauw Alejandro (WINNER)

Chesca

Jay Wheeler

Natanael Cano

Neto Bernal

Producer of the Year:

Max Martin (WINNER)

Andrew Watt

Dr Luke

Frank Dukes

Louis Bell

Songwriter of the Year:

Ashley Gorley (WINNER)

Ali Tamposi

Amy Allen

Dan Nigro

Finneas

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category

#BTSARMY – BTS (WINNER)

#Agnation – Agnez Mo

#Arianators – Ariana Grande

#Beliebers – Justin Bieber

#BLINK – BLACKPINK

#Harries – Harry Styles

#Limelights – Why Don’t We

#Louies – Louis Tomlinson

#MendesArmy – Shawn Mendes

#NCTzens – NCT 127

#Selenators – Selena Gomez

#Swifties – Taylor Swift

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

“Dynamite” – BTS (WINNER)

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“Hawái” – Maluma

“How You Like That” – BLACKPINK

“Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake

“Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

“WAP” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

“Yummy” – Justin Bieber

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

“Adore You” – Harry Styles (WINNER)

“Before You Go” – Lewis Capaldi

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

“cardigan” – Taylor Swift

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“everything i wanted” – Billie Eilish

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

“If The World Was Ending” – JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

“Intentions” – Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

“Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

“Juice” (Lizzo) – Harry Styles cover (WINNER)

“Adore You” (Harry Styles) – Lizzo cover

“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) – Shawn Mendes cover

“Fix You” (Coldplay) – Sam Smith cover

“Heart Of Glass” (Blondie) – Miley Cyrus cover

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)

Dixie D’Amelio

Jaden Hossler

LILHUDDY

Nessa Barrett

Tate McRae

TikTok Bop of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd (WINNER)

“Lottery (Renegade)” – K CAMP

“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion

“Savage Love” (Laxed-Siren Beat) – Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo

“Say So” – Doja Cat

“WAP” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Favourite Music Video Choreography: *Socially Voted Category

BTS – Son Sung Deuk (WINNER)

“34+35” (Ariana Grande) – Scott & Brian Nicholson

“Do It” (Chloe x Halle) – Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon

“Honey Boo” (CNCO & Natti Natasha) – Kyle Hanagami

“Physical” (Dua Lipa) – Charm La’Donna

“Rain On Me” (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) – Richy Jackson

“Say So” (Doja Cat) – Cortland Brown

WAP” (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) – JaQuel Knight

“Bop” (DaBaby) – Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh

