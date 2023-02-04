Veteran Singer Vani Jairam, 78, Found Dead At Her Residence In Chennai

Veteran playback singer Vani Jairam found dead at her residence in Chennai, according to Thousand Lights Police officials. The cause of her death is not known yet.

According to PTI, the veteran actor was living alone at a downtown apartment, where she was found dead. Vani Jayaram's husband predeceased her and she had no children, the singer's domestic help said.

According to PTI, the singer's maid told the reporters that she tuned up as usual for work on Saturday, however, she didn't get any response despite repeatedly pressing the calling bell.

The maid reportedly alerted the singer's relatives and police broke open the door and found her dead. She also confirmed that the veteran singer wasn't suffering from any health issues.

More about Vani Jairam

She was conferred with the Padma Bhushan award by the Government of India on January 25. It is the third-highest civilian award. Vani's husband, Jairam, died in 2018.

"She was busy receiving guests and well-wishers who visited her to greet her for getting the Padma Bhushan award. Phone was endlessly ringing and she answered all the calls and thanked everyone who greeted her. She lived alone," said the singer's maid.

The veteran singer was known for recording over 10,000 songs in 19 languages in her career.

(With inputs from PTI)