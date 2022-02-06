Waheeda Rehman About Lata Mangeshkar: 'We Would Often Send Each Other Chocolates, Sarees'

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) It was a relationship forever frozen in time with classics such as Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai and engendered through chocolates, saris, kebabs and conversations about life, actor Waheeda Rehman remembered on Sunday as she mourned the death of Lata Mangeshkar.

The 84-year-old said their warm and friendly relationship went beyond work -- Mangeshkar memorably lent her voice for Rehman in evergreen hits that also included Gaata Rahe Mera Dil and Piya Tose Naina Laage Re.

"I have lost a friend, the most beautiful human being," Rehman told PTI as walked down memory lane to remember their bond of many decades and many films.

It is truly a loss for everyone in many different ways. For me, I don't know what to say, we may not be talking to each other every day but we both enjoyed each other's company, we knew each other well. People would often think that she is a shy person but I have seen her crack jokes. The time we spent together will always stay with me, the actor added.

Rehman, 84, doesn't remember their first meeting but said they last met about four-five years ago at the late Dilip Kumar's house in suburban Mumbai.

"Since my house is also in Bandra, I later invited Lata ji to come to my place and she agreed. We spent three hours just talking about life, eating and cracking jokes, she added.

We would often send each other a lot of things, like I would send her chocolates, kebabs, which were her most favourite, and biryani. In return, she would send me beautiful saris.

The best thing about the celebrated singer, said Rehman, was that she would keep the personality of an artiste in mind before singing and add her magic to it. That's how the song would suit everyone she lent her voice for.

Rehman said her all-time favourite song is Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai from Guide, which beautifully describes the abandon and freedom that Rehman's character Rosie, a dancer, feels as she embarks on her own journey.

The song filmed on Rehman and Dev Anand, is from Vijay Anand's 1965 romantic-drama Guide.

With the music scored by SD Burman and lyrics penned by Shailendra, the timeless track finds resonance even today.

Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai' is Lata ji's favourite song and also mine. The lines, the music, the song sung so beautifully and most importantly felt from within (by her) made things easy for me when I had to perform it, Rehman said.

She also described Mangeshkar as the most hard working and dedicated person she had met. "Her voice had magic and behind that magic was a lot of hard work and determination. She would rehearse and rehearse so much.

Her songs, Rehman said, will be remembered for years to come. PTI KKP

MIN

MIN

02061446

NNNN