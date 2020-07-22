Was Zayn Malik And Louis Tomlinson's Fallout A Stunt? New Fan Theory Gets #zouis Trending

One Direction fans have created quite a stir on social media with their latest theory. Louis Tomlinson's equation with former bandmate Zayn Malik is under the radar once again due to this new theory. According to a fan account, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik’s fight was fake and the two are still friends. This fan theory has led to an uproar in the One Direction fandom and has led to #Zouis trending on Twitter.

Why is #Zouis trending on Twitter? What is this new Zouis fan theory?

One Direction fans have been supporting the British-Irish boyband since its inception in 2010. Apart from celebrating the band’s music, the fandom is also supporting their solo careers. However, as One Direction will be celebrating its 10th anniversary soon, a new fan theory is caused many fans to wonder about Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.

This fan theory suggests that when Zayn Malik left One Direction in March 2015, he broke the contract he signed with the band’s management company. Malik was supposed to be sued for breaking the contract midway but instead, the management turned him into a villain. Furthermore, this fan theory also suggests that the band’s management company forced Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik to have a fallout.

#zouis is trending in India

I’m gonna go cry pic.twitter.com/XfG1Oz5CGn — Niall Horan (@oned511) July 21, 2020

It further claimed that the management earned money through Louis and Zayn’s fight and protected themselves from looking bad. The claims made in this fan theory have been given by a source apparently but no name has been disclosed.

The fan theory also suggests that Zayn did attend Louis Tomlinson’s X Factor performance which he dedicated to his mother Joanna who passed away a few days before Louis’ solo act. Apart from Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne were present to support Louis during his difficult time. Take a look at this fan theory here.

so you know, the zouis drama that broke our hearts. an account started sending this pic to people saying about how management ruined the friendship and everyone went crazy. pic.twitter.com/7h2CjH5yUy — krystal²⁸🐥 (@glossiertpwk) July 21, 2020

This 'Zouis' fan theory has spread like wildfire on social media. Many fans are either shocked to read it and seem to be supporting the theory while some are dragging the person responsible for it. Many fans are also telling others to not involve Louis Tomlinson’s X Factor performance dedicated to his mother since it was a sensitive time for him. Take a look at all of these tweets here.

guys i get that management was terrible but you can’t blame them for EVERYTHING that went wrong... i doubt L would have lied about the zouis thing, it was something way too personal, and it’s just something that both of them need to eventually work past (if they want) — ✰ anika ;) (@anikasekarr) July 21, 2020

YOURE TELLING ME FOR YEARS IVE BEEN MAD AT ZAYN FOR MISSING L’S PERFORMANCE BUT HE WAS THERE. — maddie loves rach 🦒 (@stillnjh) July 21, 2020

I dont know sum about this theory doesn’t sit right with me. Even the suggestion that Louis would lie about something concerning the death of his mother is wildly disrespectful. Y’all have GOT to do better. Please. I’m begging — 𝕁𝕒𝕪²⁸ ◟̽◞̽ (@coconillax) July 21, 2020

