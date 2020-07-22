Last Updated:

Was Zayn Malik And Louis Tomlinson's Fallout A Stunt? New Fan Theory Gets #zouis Trending

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson's friendship and fallout is making headlines again. This time a latest fan theory is causing a disruption in the 1D fandom.

One Direction fans have created quite a stir on social media with their latest theory. Louis Tomlinson's equation with former bandmate Zayn Malik is under the radar once again due to this new theory. According to a fan account, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik’s fight was fake and the two are still friends. This fan theory has led to an uproar in the One Direction fandom and has led to #Zouis trending on Twitter.

Why is #Zouis trending on Twitter? What is this new Zouis fan theory?

One Direction fans have been supporting the British-Irish boyband since its inception in 2010. Apart from celebrating the band’s music, the fandom is also supporting their solo careers.  However, as One Direction will be celebrating its 10th anniversary soon, a new fan theory is caused many fans to wonder about Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.

This fan theory suggests that when Zayn Malik left One Direction in March 2015, he broke the contract he signed with the band’s management company. Malik was supposed to be sued for breaking the contract midway but instead, the management turned him into a villain. Furthermore, this fan theory also suggests that the band’s management company forced Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik to have a fallout.

It further claimed that the management earned money through Louis and Zayn’s fight and protected themselves from looking bad. The claims made in this fan theory have been given by a source apparently but no name has been disclosed.

The fan theory also suggests that Zayn did attend Louis Tomlinson’s X Factor performance which he dedicated to his mother Joanna who passed away a few days before Louis’ solo act. Apart from Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne were present to support Louis during his difficult time. Take a look at this fan theory here.

This 'Zouis' fan theory has spread like wildfire on social media. Many fans are either shocked to read it and seem to be supporting the theory while some are dragging the person responsible for it. Many fans are also telling others to not involve Louis Tomlinson’s X Factor performance dedicated to his mother since it was a sensitive time for him. Take a look at all of these tweets here.

 

