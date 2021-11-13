After her 13 year-long battle against conservatorship, Britney Spears has finally regained control over her wealth and multi-million dollar estate. On Friday, November 12, 2021, a Los Angeles judge ended Britney Spears conservatorship, which has controlled the pop singer's life since 2008. The judge's decision came months after Britney Spears filed a plea in the court to remove her conservatorship earlier this month. The Gimme More singer received immense support from her fans, who also gathered outside the court. Sharing a video of her fans, Britney recently penned how she loves her fans and how the day is the best day of her life.

A Los Angeles judge on Friday removed Britney Spears from conservatorship. As per AP, the judge said, "As of today, the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is hereby terminated." While Britney Spears did not attend the hearing, her fans were there to cheer for her. Celebrating her victory over her conservatorship battle of nearly 14 years. Taking of her official social media handle, Britney Spears shared a video of her fans cheering for her. Sharing the clip, Britney wrote, " Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ????"

What happened with Britney Spears?

Britney Spears had the constant support of her fans throughout her conservatorship battle. The singer was under the guardianship of her father Jamie Spears, who had a lion's share of all her money and decisive authority on her financial control. Earlier this year, Britney reached out to the court with a plea to end her "abusive" conservatorship and remove her father from having major control over her life. the pop icon claimed her father had enjoyed her hard-earned money for years and all she now wanted was her life back. September 29, 2021, a day after her official Netflix documentary Britney Vs Spears was released, marked Britney's major victory as Jamie Spears was entirely removed from the position of her conservator. The singer is now free to make her own decisions after being controlled for almost 14 long years.

Image: AP/Twitter/@britneyspears