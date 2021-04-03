Weekly Celeb Roundup: How The Week Went For Lil Nas X? Know All About His Controversy

Montero Lamar Hil, who is known as Lil Nas X, has been in controversy since the release of his new song, Montero (Call Me By Your Name). The music video went on to trend for being in both good and bad light. It is set against the backdrop of several scenes from the Bible and the Greek era and also shows the rapper exploring his sexuality. Let us have a look at what happened with Lil Nas X, last week.

How the week went for Lil Nas X?

Lil Nas X's Montero video

The song was released on March 26 and moments later there was a spark set ablaze on the internet. Netizens went on to talk about the portrayal of the rapper giving a lap dance to Satan. The video has over 77 million views on YouTube. Viewers have appreciated the rapper for the openly gay depiction and finally breaking stereotypes. Others appreciated the graphics of the video which made them understand and connect with the message.

Backlash for the music video

Although netizens appreciated the rapper for his depiction of hell and his sexuality, others were bothered by it. He also received backlash from people for twerking on the 'CGI pole'. While responding to the backlash on his twerking, Lil Nas X took to his Twitter and wrote "there is a mass shooting every week that our government does nothing to stop. me sliding down a cgi pole isn’t what’s destroying society." He also went on to write in another tweet, "y’all saying a gay n**** twerking on a cgi satan is the end of times like slavery and the holocaust didn’t happen."

Lil Nas X's Satan Shoes

Lil Nas X's shoes that were released post the popularity of his music video landed him up in another controversy. This time, Nike filed a federal trademark infringement lawsuit against MSCHF, the designer firm that released a controversial customized version of its sneakers in collaboration with the rapper. As per NBC, the rapper went on to collaborate with MSCHF to customise one of Nike's flagship sneakers, namely the Air Max 97s and called it 'Satan Shoes'.

The shoes had a pendant attached to them which was in a reference to Luke 10:18, the Bible verse that talks about the fall of an angel from heaven and eventually taking up the persona of the mythological figure that is colloquially known as the devil. The rapper went on Twitter to make a joke about the lawsuit. He uploaded a meme featuring Squidward holding a mug out of his cardboard box home and severely bandaged, showing that the ongoing feud will prove to be a financial burden for him. Check out his tweet.

me after the nike lawsuit pic.twitter.com/XVLjHlSrru — nope ðŸ¹ (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

FKA Twigs responds to video plagiarism controversy

On March 28, the director of FKA Twigs' song Cellaphone called out the similarities between the two music videos. Days after, FKA Twigs took to her Instagram to clear the air. She uploaded a picture of Lil Nas X and went on to write a note about how she supports the creation. She wrote, "thank you @lilnasx for our gentle honest conversations and for acknowledging the inspiration Cellophane gave you and your creative team in creating your iconic video! I think what you have done is amazing and I fully support your expression and bravery in pushing culture forward for the queer community. legend status”. She also thanked the directors of her song and helping her create the music video. Check out the post.

Promo Image Source: Lil Nas X's Instagram