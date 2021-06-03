What Happened To Lil Loaded? Know About The Tragic Death Of The 20-year-old Rapper

Lil Loaded, aka Dashawn Maurice Robertson, was a Texas rapper best known for his song 6locc 6a6y. The rapper died on Monday, May 31, at the age of 20 in Dallas. His lawyer confirmed the facts and discussed his musical career. Here's everything you need to know about Lil Loaded's death.

What happened to Lil Loaded?

According to Dallas News, his attorney, Ashkan Mehryari, talked about Texas Rapper Lil Loaded's death and stated that it was not simply speculations. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office also verified that the rapper's mortal remains had been in their possession. His attorney further stated that his client's death was terribly tragic and that Lil Loaded had a promising musical career. Stanley Gabart, the producer of the record label with which he worked, said that the rapper's death came as a shock to him.

Robertson was expected to appear in court on Tuesday, May 2, 2021, for the suspected murder of his 18-year-old acquaintance Khalia Walker. He was suspected of killing Khalia Walker while filming a music video in October 2020. On November 9, 2020, he also surrendered to the police. This occurred after he was served with an arrest warrant. He was charged with manslaughter in March of this year.

How did Lil Loaded die?

It has been alleged that Lil Loaded died by suicide, although as of this day, there has been no concrete evidence from the local coroner's office. Before his death, he shared an Instagram story on his official handle. He apologised to god for his bad behaviour over the years. He wrote that heart and soul were ready to join him in heaven. Take a look at the Instagram story.

Lil Loaded’s Last Ig Story Before his passing it looks like he committed suicide 😢💔 Rip Lil Loaded pic.twitter.com/mV7WBboHqd — raphousetv (@raphousetv2) May 31, 2021

More about Lil Loaded

Lil Loaded had made his music debut in December 2019 with the release of 6locc 6a6y. The song became quite popular. He later released his track Gang Unit, as well as a remix version of it. In October 2020, he launched his debut music album, A Demon in 6lue. He was last seen in December 2020, when he released his mixtape Criptape. While I'm Here, featuring Polo G, from the A Demon in 6lue album, was a great hit with his followers.

