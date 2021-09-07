What Happened To Lil Uzi Vert's $24 Mn Forehead Diamond? Rapper Says Fans Ripped It Out

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert has finally solved the mystery of the pink diamond embedded into his forehead. Fans of the rapper were left confused as the rapper had appeared on few events without his diamond. Back when Lil Uzi Vert had purchased the diamond, the rapper had tweeted that he had been saving up for the diamond since 2017 and finally got his hands on it.

What happened to Lil Uzi Vert's diamond?

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert solved the mystery of his pink diamond on the 18th anniversary of Jay-Z’s 40/40 club. As per TMZ, the rapper told them that his diamond had been ripped out of his forehead by fans when he performed at the Rolling Loud. The incident took place when Lil Uzi dived into the crowd during his performance and fans ripped it off. The rapper informed that he still had the diamond with him and thankfully he wasn't injured during the fiasco.

“I had a show at Rolling Loud and I jumped into the crowd and they kind of ripped it out,” he told TMZ at the 18th anniversary of Jay-Z’s 40/40 club last month. The rapper added, "I’m feeling good, I still have the diamond so I feel good." The raper had earlier this year tweeted that he had been saving for the diamond since 2017. The Way Life Goes singer wrote, "I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face."

As per Page Six, a fan once asked the rapper about what material possession he valued most to which Lil Uzi replied that it was his pink diamond that he had purchased from jewellery designer, Elliot Eliantte. He further added that the jewel was almost 10 to 11 carats and that he had insurance for it. After the incident, the rapper has not embedded the pink diamond back into his forehead and instead, rocks a piercing on his forehead. The actor reportedly joked and said, "If I lose the ring yeah U will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead haha jokes on you" when a fan suggested the rapper to place the precious stone on a ring.

(Image Credits: Lil Uzi Vert's Instagram)