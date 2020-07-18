What Happened To Megan Thee Stallion's Parents? Learn More About The Rapper's Family

The 25-year-old Megan Thee Stallion is one of the most popular female rappers in America. The Texan native began her rapping career at the age of sixteen. Megan Thee Stallion first garnered a lot of attention when the videos of her freestyling rapping became popular on Instagram. The American Rapper has often attributed her success to her parents. Read on to know more about Megan Thee Stallion’s Family.

What happened to Megan Thee Stallion’s Parents?

Megan Thee Stallion’s Mom

Megan Thee Stallion was born in Bexar County in Texas. As a child, Megan was raised by her mom Holly Thomas, who was a single parent. Holly Thomas was also a female rapper, which very rare at the time. Megan Thee Stallion’s mom, Holly Thomas raised her daughter by herself for eight years before Megan Thee Stallion’s dad was released from prison.

Megan Thee Stallion’s mom went by the stage name Holly-Wood in Houston, Texas. Megan has revealed in a recent interview given to a media portal, that her mom would often take her to record studios and sit her in a kid’s room, while she would record her rap songs. Megan also added that her mom would often presume that Megan was doing all kid’s activities in the room nearby such as colouring, watching television and etc. While all along Megan would press her ears against the door of the recording room and get inspired by her mom rapping.

The rapper went to college but immediately realised that she was a talented rapper and would love to pursue it as a career. However, Megan Thee Stallion’s mom urged her to complete college before starting her rapping career. But, fame came to Megan when she was still in college. Soon, Holly Thomas quit her job and began managing her daughter’s rapping career. However, the rapper’s mom sadly passed away in 2019, when Megan was only 24 due to brain tumour.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Dad

According to the reports of a media portal, Megan Thee Stallion’s Dad, set about creating a bond with his daughter when he was released from prison. Megan was eight at the time. In an interview given to a media portal in 2020, Megan revealed that her dad taught her to not settle for less in a relationship.

The Savage singer claimed that she saw how her dad treated her mom and herself. She claimed that he was a strong positive influence on her life. The rapper also claimed that she does not lower her standards to please her partner in her relationships, because of what she learned from her dad. Sadly, Megan Thee Stallion’s dad passed away when she was only 15.

