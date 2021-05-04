What Happened To 'Monsta X' Fame Shownu's Eye? The Singer's Company Makes An Announcement

MONSTA X will soon make a comeback with their ninth mini-album One of a Kind. The news about the mini-album was shared on the group's social media accounts with a teaser poster for the album. The poster showed all six members' silhouettes against a clear blue sky as if staring down at something. Monsta X's comeback mini-album One of a Kind will be released on June 1, 2021. Apart from this, the group is also set to release their third Japanese album Flavours of Love on May 5, 2021. Just one day after the release date of the comeback album was announced, Starship Entertainment had some news regarding Shownu's health.

MONSTA X's comeback promotions to continue without leader Shownu

Starship Entertainment took to Twitter to share a press release about Shownu's health. The company said that Shownu will go on a hiatus to focus on his health and to take a rest. The news comes after Shownu experienced some discomfort in his eye due to heavy exposure to strong lighting while preparing for the group's album One of a Kind. He was rushed to the hospital for medical aid and it was revealed that the discomfort was caused because of sub-retinal fluid and proliferative vitreoretinopathy (PVR) which is a complication caused by retinal detachment.

According to Aldeyra, PVR often occurs after a retinal detachment repair surgery and it hinders the repairs of one's vision. He was advised to take rest to avoid further relapse and deterioration. He will not be participating in the group's promotional activities for their mini-album One of a Kind. The remaining five members of MONSTA X will continue with the promotions until Shownu returns.

What happened to Shownu's eye?

In July 2020, it was revealed by Starship Entertainment that Shownu was undergoing examination for LASIK surgery. Upon further examinations, it was revealed that he was diagnosed with 'Left Retinal Detachment'. According to Mayoclinic, Retinal Detachment is caused when the retina is pulled away from its normal position. Vision begins to blur and there are random flashes as well. The singer had taken a break from the group's activities back then to recover his health.

