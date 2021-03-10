What Happened To The Fourth Member Of En Vogue? All You Need To Know The vocal Group

American R&B vocal group En Vogue made a musical cameo in the newly released Amazon Prime Video film, Coming 2 America. En Vogue members include Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron and Rhona Bennett. Seeing the trio's cameo appearance in the recent film has many fans asking the question, "what happened to the fourth member of En Vogue?". Read on to find out.

What happened to the fourth member of En Vogue?

The original band of En Vogue members consisted of singers Terry Ellis, Dawn Robinson, Cindy Herron, and Maxine Jones. The band is currently missing not one but two of its original members from 1989. The splits began in 1997 with singer-songwriter Dawn Robinson, who decided to leave En Vogue due to reasons unknown. The band, however, resolved to stay together and continue their work as a trio, without Robinson.

Robinson's departure

During these years from 1997 to 2005, Robinson was up to many things like recording a single for a film and joining another band. The former En Vogue member went to join the band Lucy Pearl and together the band released an album in the year 2000. Although Robinson quickly departed from Lucy Pearl as well and was replaced by Joi, the band did not release another album and split up in 2001. She also released a solo album called Dawn in 2002 and finally after an eight-year absence, rejoined En Vogue in 2005. However, the singer departed from the group once more only to return in 2008.

In 2008, Robinson was performing songs she recorded with En Vogue and Lucy Pearl and even reunited with En Vogue and performed at the BET Awards along with Alicia Keys, SWV, and TLC that same year. In 2009, Robinson joined En Vogue for their "20th Anniversary Tour". Following their 'reunion tour', Robinson decided not to record on the new En Vogue album due in the fall of 2011 after failing to reach an agreement. Negotiations for the album release resulted in Robinson leaving En Vogue, once again. Robinson and Jones talked about these issues a year later, in 2012 on Access Hollywood.

Jones' Departure

Maxine Jones left En Vogue's cast in 2001 when she needed to focus on her family and was replaced by Amanda Cole for two years. However, after the release of En Vogue's fifth album, Jones returned to the group. In 2004, Jones toured with En Vogue while Cindy Herron was on maternity leave. In 2011, Ellis, Jones, and Herron released a single I'll Cry Later. Negotiations for the album release resulted in Jones leaving En Vogue, which was discussed with Robinson on Access Hollywood nearly a year later.

Rhona Bennett

Singer, actress and model Rhona Bennet joined En Vogue in 2003 for a five-year tenure and left the group in 2008 with the return of original member Dawn Robinson. The singer met with the members of En Vogue to perform at the American Music Festival in 2008 when she also began work for her second album entitled 'The Anticipation of R&B'; however, the album was later cancelled in 2010. In 2012, after the departure of not one but two original members from En Vogue, Bennett rejoined the group for their tours and new upcoming projects and has been with them since.