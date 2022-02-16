When Bappi Da Explained Meaning Of His Gold Chains; 'Michael Jackson Too Got Attracted'

As Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on Wednesday, 16 February, his fans across the world mourned his demise. The singer-music composer churned hits after hits during his five-decade career and audiences across the world will have fond memories of his iconic songs. Apart from his iconic songs, the Disco Dancer artist was also known for his unique look, with numerous gold chains.

'Bappi da' would often be asked about his love for jewellery and he used to express his delight while opening upon it. The late musician had shared that gold was lucky for him, and the multiple gold chains had a religious significance, while some were gifted by loved ones. He was also inspired by legendary singer Elvis Presley wearing gold chains.

When Bappi Lahiri opened up about his love for Gold

When asked about his love for gold, Bappi Lahiri had said at an event, as per ANI, "In Hollywood, famous singer Elvis Presley used to wear gold chains. I was a huge follower of Presley." I used to think, if I become successful someday, then I will build a different image of mine."

"By the grace of God, I could do it with gold. Earlier people used to think, it is just a way to show off. But it is not so. Gold is lucky for me," he said then.

In another piece he had written for Speaking Tree, Bappi Lahiri shared that his mother told him that the first gold locket of 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' locket she gifted him, at the time of the release of the film Zakhmee would be lucky for him and that it proved right when more 'gold chains led to more box office successes.'

Bappi Lahiri had shared that his wife had gifted him a big Ganpati locket on his birthday in 1977, after which he delivered successful albums like Aapki Ki Khatir and Bambai Ae Aa Mera Dost.

Being a Lord Ganesha devotee, and follower of Lalbaugcha Raja and Siddhivinayak, he made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for Music Achievement soon after he started wearing a Ganpati pendant.

He also said that some years ago, his daughter gifted him gold jewellery with Ma Saraswati on it. The musician had shared that he had seven gold chains and he carried all of them everywhere he went. He said that God travelled with him with his gold chains, and that's why he never weighed his gold chains.

However, he was not able to take his jewellery along when he went abroad.

When Bappi Lahiri met Michael Jackson

During Bappi Lahiri's appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, he had shared that Michael Jackson had got attracted by his Lord Ganesha pendant during his Mumbai visit in 1996 and asked, ‘Oh my God, fantastic! What’s your name?’ When he introduced himself and said he had worked on Disco Dancer, the King of Pop shared that he had heard the song Jimmi Jimmi from the film and liked it.

Bappi Lahiri passed away of obstructive sleep apnea and multiple health issues, due to weak lungs after COVID-19 last year.