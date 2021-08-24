When BTS' Jimin Kicked V Out Of Room After Latter Saw Nightmare; Here's What Happened Next

The South Korean boy band BTS are one of the most famous music bands in the world. The seven members have a huge fan base called 'ARMY' and enjoy a massive following. Apart from being bandmates, BTS members also share a strong relationship. In a recent video surfacing on the internet, BTS members V and Jimin revealed an incident from their life that proved they are much close to each other.

When Jimin brought V a dreamcatcher as an apology

BTS's members RM, Suga, Jimin, Jin, V, Jungkook, and J-Hope travel a lot for their concerts and shows. The group travelled to Phillippines in 2017 as a part of their Summer Package. During their stay in the country, V had a nightmare in the middle of the night and went to bunk with Jimin. However, Jimin kicked his bandmate out in his sleep. Later, when he realised V was having a nightmare, he went out to buy a dreamcatcher for V, hoping it would keep the dreams away. In the video, Jimin said, "V came to my room to sleep together after seeing a ghost. I was so sleepy that I don't remember I said go out." He brought the charm for his fellow bandmate and apologised to him.

As per Hindustan Times, Jimin, later in an interview, said he could not recall kicking V out of his room. Moreover, he apologised to V and said V asked him to turn on the air conditioner but he refused to allow him. V, on the other hand, revealed Jimin did not kick him out and instead opened the door for him. He further said if he had known Jimin did not remember anything, he would have switched the AC on.

V and Jimin's incident was also mentioned in their song, The Dreamcatcher In My Room, from Map Of The Soul: 7. Jimin and V's friendship dates long back as the two went to the same high school. They also went to the same school for contemporary dance. Despite their fair share of fights and rough patches in their friendship, the two members have always managed to stay close to each other.

IMAGE: TAEHYUNG AND JIMIN'S INSTAGRAM