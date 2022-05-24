When Justin Bieber Left Indians Fuming With His 'bad Lip-sync' During 2017 Mumbai Concert

Canadian singer Justin Bieber is all set to bring his Justice World Tour to India. The singer who is known for his hits like Baby, Where Are You, Company and more announced a concert in New Delhi on October 18, 2022. His tour will entail travelling to 30 countries and around 125 shows from May 2022 to March 2023.

Apart from India, the young singer will tour Scandinavia for shows in August, followed by South America, South Africa and more. The excitement of the fans since the announcement has been through the roof with people across the country urging the singer to hold a concert in various other cities. One, in particular, Mumbai where the singer did not have a kind response to his performance in 2017.

Justin Bieber's bad lip-sync Mumbai concert

On May 10, 2017, Justin Bieber held his first concert in India for his 'Purpose' tour at the DY Patil Stadium. Despite the hefty ticket price, over 40,000 people reportedly attended the concert. Judging by netizens' reactions on Twitter, the concertgoers did have a memorable experience but not in a good way.

While the singer maintained his charismatic persona on stage, concertgoers were less than pleased to quickly figure out that the young singer was lip-synching. Their rage grew as they complained about how Bieber was not even wholeheartedly attempting to lip-sync. Many also criticised the singer for the full performance as the tickets were as expensive as Rs 75, 000.

People paid Rs 75000 for the lip sync of Justin Bieber and you are thinking your time is bad #JustinBieberIndia #JustinBieberconcert — Gaurav Upadhyay (@gbupadhyay) May 11, 2017

Hours after the concert, many took to social media to voice their dismay as the floodgates of memes and complaints opened on the micro-blogging site. One fan had written, ''Came down from Goa just to see @justinbieber play his songs off YouTube. Couldn't even get the lip sync right #JustinBieberIndia,'' while another tweeted, ''@justinbieber lip sync all his songs on stage. What a way to cheat your fans. And what a waste of so much money. #JustinBieberIndia.''

Rather thn wtchng @justinbieber lip-sync his sngs fr 76k, I played thm on @YouTube n lip-synced myself. Sounded the same #JustinBieberIndia — Shubham Agrawal (@shubh_ag7) May 12, 2017

Is it too late now to say sorry 😂😂😂 Sorry just lipsync #JustinBieberIndia #JustinBieberconcert — Druve (@EKNaikbanda) May 11, 2017

How to compensate the money lost by the dubsmash performance #JustinBieberIndia #JustinBieberconcert — Shreyas P.Naidu (@shreyasnaidu) May 11, 2017

After Bieber announced his concert in New Delhi, which will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN Stadium) with ticket pricing from Rs 4,000 onwards, fans couldn't help but recall his previous concert. However, a few remained optimistic that the singer would not repeat the same mistake.

We all remember what happened during his Last Visit to Mumbai, I am sure he and his team won’t repeat. — Venkat Madala (@venky4a) May 24, 2022

Don't worry he will sing along with dance — sachin (@chartsdata1) May 24, 2022

Image: Twitter/@availablebiebzs