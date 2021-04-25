When Justin Bieber's Laptop Was Stolen While He Was Performing In Tacoma

Back in 2012, Justin Bieber had reported that his laptop was stolen from backstage while he was performing in Tacoma. The event had followed just after the ‘SWATing’ of his home by pranksters. Bieber had taken to Twitter then to write out a tweet. His Tweet read, “Yesterday during the show me and my tour manager Josh had some stuff stolen. Really sucks. People should respect other's property.” This had then lead to investigations into seeing if the event had truly occurred or Bieber was orchestrating a huge PR stunt before the release of one of Justin Bieber’s songs, Beauty and the Beat.

Justin Bieber's stolen laptop: Was it the truth or a hoax?

When the laptop was stolen, rumours quickly spread that the hard drive held a naked picture and an allegedly illicit video, which was teased during the week by a Twitter user called @gexwy, who had claimed to have the laptop and had reportedly cracked Bieber's password. Bieber had addressed @gexwy directly at one point, promising, "No matter what you have and what you post tomorrow I know my fans won't leave me. Screw it. #toostrong."

But after days of being teased and looking forward to seeing what the video was, people were pranked by Justin Bieber’s team when the video that was released was actually Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber’s then release Beauty and the Beat. But the matter was not closed there. Justin Bieber’s manager had told AP that the matter was not a hoax or a promotional event and that their property had actually been stolen. She had said, “Be very clear, the laptop was indeed stolen in Tacoma. That was NOT a hoax”.

Justin had thanked the 'hacker' for posting the video and had gone on to say that he made the hoax because he was tired of people spreading false information about him. He had said in a tweet, “Since I was 14, I have had a lot of things said about me, from dying, to taking hormones, to dying again, to stuff about my family. To saying I had a baby with a woman I never even met. nude pics, drugs, my family, my character...but today...today I get to be in on it”.