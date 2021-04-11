When Zayn Malik's Awkward Handshake With Niall Horan Left Netizens In Splits; Watch

Almost a decade back, a boy-band named One Direction was winning hearts with their bonding as well as music. They were one of the top boy bands and all of their songs were on the top of music charts. However, a few years after being into the business, one of their band members, Zayn Malik, left the band and eventually, the band fell out. Band members Zayn Malik and Niall Horan were close during their time in the band and one year after Zayn left the band, they had a reunion which left them awkward. Check out the video below.

Zayn and Niall's awkward handshake

Here's the video of Niall and zayn shaking hands. Zayn was shook. I'm also shook pic.twitter.com/6goi6YA33h — anne (@EverglowAnne) November 21, 2016

One Direction Band members included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne. They were an English-Irish pop boy band formed in London, England in 2010. The boys created several songs together and were quite popular back then. Zayn Malik was the first band member to fall out from the group and go solo, which left his fans heartbroken. The video of Zayn and Niall shaking hands awkwardly was taken in 2016 at the American Music Awards, a year after Zayn left.

In the video, Niall Horan can be seen making his way through the aisle, to his seat and notices Zayn Malik seated in the front row. He's seen walking up to Zayn Malik and shaking hands with the latter, which left him awkward. The entire situation happened so quickly that not only it left Zayn and Niall awkward, but also his fans who saw the video, which went viral on the internet soon.

OMFG YOU CAN SEE HOW NERVOUS HE WAS TO SHAKE ZAYN'S NAD POOR BABE — ð˜¥ð˜¢ð˜¯ð˜ª ðŸ‰ (@finelinedan) November 21, 2016

@givemeketchup everyone's shook :) — mahek • happy birthday shifa ðŸ¥³ (@mendesftbombay) November 21, 2016

this is such an ugly shake I'm going bald — ã‚„ã‚‹ (@InterXting) November 22, 2016

I wanna cry a bit, I will be honest — Tori May (@toribowling3) November 21, 2016

Netizens who had been shipping for the One Direction shared their views in the comment section, on Twitter. A Twitter user tweeted that viewers can see how awkward Niall Horan was, to approach Zayn and shake hands with him. Speaking on behalf of everyone, a Twitter user wrote, 'everyone's shook'(sic). One Twitter user also commented and said that their handshake was 'ugly', while one Twitter user could not digest the fact that their separation had left them awkward and she tweeted, "I wanna cry a bit, I Will be honest".(sic)

(Image Source: One Direction Fanpage/Instagram)