Where Is 'Black Is King' Filmed? Here Are The Surreal Locations Where It Was Shot

It’s time for Beyonce fans all around the world to brace themselves for the singer’s new video. Black Is King is directed, written and produced by the 38-year-old American singer. Black Is King is a visual companion to the singer’s 2019 album called The Lion King: The Gift.

The Lion King: The Gift was the Beyonce’s tie-in album curated for the 2019 live-action remake of the iconic Disney film The Lion King. Black Is King was released on Disney+ on July 31. However, apart from Beyonce’s amazing music and performance, the film features some of the most breathtaking locations ever seen. Read on to find out, “Where is Black Is King Filmed?”

Where is Black Is King Filmed?

According to an entertainment portal's report, Black Is King is an international film and album. It was filmed in various locations across many countries including the United States, the United Kingdon, Belgium, Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa. An entertainment portal, also reported that Beyonce has partnered with talent in each destination, to bring authenticity to the album and the film.

Joshua Kissi, who is a Ghanaian-American creative has also contributed to Black Is King. According to the report of a media portal, Kissi has directed the Ghana portion of the film. Joshua Kissi recently took to his Twitter and expressed his gratitude for getting an opportunity to showcase and represent his home country in a global project. In another tweet, the Nigerian Creative Director Ibra Ake thanked the Nigerian crew for their work.

#BlackIsKing ~ I was tapped to contribute and direct the Ghana 🇬🇭 portion of the film there was nothing like contributing to this vision through narratives on the ground in my home country. This wouldn't be possible without my on the ground Ghana team! pic.twitter.com/w6lm2lZSQu — Joshua Kissi (@JoshuaKissi) June 29, 2020

Beyonce also took to Instagram to share her enthusiasm for the Black Is King visual album. In June, the 38-year old singer wrote, Black Is King is a labour of love. She claimed that the album and film was her passion project and that she had spent a whole year researching, filming and editing. The singer went on to add that she'd given it her all.

The singer went on to add in the caption that, with this visual album, she wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition. She has also added a modern twist and a universal message to the film and album. She claimed that her goal was to help people relate to the album and find their own identity and build a legacy.

