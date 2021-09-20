'Where is BTS' is trending ahead of their speech at Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) today. BTS will be attending the 76th United Nations General Assembly's 'SDG Moment 2021' session in New York today, on September 20. The group will deliver a speech and perform as part of their participation at the 76th United Nations General Assembly.

BTS members have now joined the United Nations-led 'Keep The Promise' initiative, which aims to unite individuals, families, communities, towns, and governments throughout the world in adopting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as their own and contributing to their achievement by 2030. The initiative is being promoted using the hashtag #GlobalGoals.

Everyone spread this news!

Today, #UNGA will be livestreaming on Youtube, everyone LIMITED to comment "where is bts?,i love you bts,.....", this is NOT an award ceremony, this is the United Nations General Assembly

THANK YOU ARMYs #whereisBTS — Khánh Huệ (@KhnhHu57830091) September 20, 2021

'Where is BTS' trends ahead of their speech at UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

If we believe there's hope, we will find the way.

We stand against racial discrimination and hate speech.



Go to https://t.co/OVuXbcNdZF to join us.

Choose your promise to help achieve the #GlobalGoals. Let’s do this together💪#CallOutRacismHateSpeech #BTS pic.twitter.com/uSxuicLyXR — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) September 18, 2021

BLACKPINK named first Asian musician to be named a United Nations SDGs Advocate

Meanwhile, K-pop band BLACKPINK has been named the first Asian musician to be named a United Nations SDGs Advocate. On September 17, members of BLACKPINK were formally appointed as ambassadors for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) (Sustainable Development Goals). BLACKPINK expressed profound sympathy for the UN SDGs' goals after receiving a letter from UN Secretary-General António Guterres and gladly confirmed their participation. The members stated that it is an honour for them to be a part of this cause and that they will do their best to help.

What are the United Nations SDGs and The SDG Moment?

The United Nations SDGs are a set of interconnected global community goals that address universal human problems such as poverty and disease, as well as global environmental, economic, and social issues. It is widely recognised as a global standard for sustainable management, with 17 core aims and 169 specific targets (ESGs). The SDG Moment, which will take place at the start of the United Nations General Assembly's High-Level Week, will help to shine a light on the SDGs on an annual basis. It occurs at a time when the world is experiencing a deeply unequal reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, which risks establishing a two-tier recovery with serious consequences for the SDGs' achievement, particularly in developing nations.

The Moment, convened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, will give a forum for world leaders to display the bold ideas, actions, and solutions required to stop the COVID-19 pandemic and put the world on track to achieve the SDGs. The SDG Moment event held ahead of important meetings on food systems, climate, energy, jobs, and social protection, is expected to provide the impetus needed to fulfil the Decade of Action and keep the SDGs' promises.

The event will feature more than 30 heads of state, a key debate with UN officials on the COVID-19 Response and Recovery, and a musical performance by BTS, the President of the Republic of Korea's Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generation and Culture. Leaders from industry, public society, local governments, the SDG Advocates, and the United Nations will discuss how to scale up solutions.

(IMAGE: AP)