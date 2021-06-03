Who Did Olivia Rodrigo Write Her Album About? Does It Have Anything To Do With Ex, Joshua?

Olivia Rodrigo’s latest album, Sour, has been the talk of the town, ever since her first track, Drivers License, went viral across video streaming platforms. With multiple releases in the last few months, Olivia’s fans have been sensing a pattern in a few of her songs about love and heartbreak. Most fans believe that the Sour songs are mainly about Joshua Bassett, who was in a relationship with Olivia in 2019, while they were working together on the show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Who did Olivia Rodrigo write her album about?

Olivia Rodrigo’s latest album Sour has lately been gaining momentum across social media platforms. According to the fans, her songs are mostly about her ex-boyfriend, Joshua Bassett, who is now dating Sabrina Carpenter. In Olivia’s song, Traitor, she has written,

And ain't it funny how you ran to her The second that we called it quits?

Most of her followers believe, these lines direct towards Joshua, as he had gotten into a relationship with Sabrina within just a few days, after his breakup with Olivia. Fans also made memes out of this situation and openly hailed Olivia for calling him out through her lyrics.

Similarly, in an interview with People magazine, Olivia had spoken about her first driving experience with Joshua. She also clearly indicated through the lyrics of Drivers License that she was heartbroken when she thought about the moments they spent together. Olivia had also used a 'white cars' reference in this song and Joshua Bassett reportedly drove a white Honda at that time.

In 2021, Olivia Rodrigo launched another song from the album Sour and this piece also became a breakup anthem within days of its release. In this song, Olivia spoke about an ex that moved on quickly and fans believe these lines were purely inspired by Joshua’s relationship status.

Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily You found a new girl and it only took a couple weeks

In 2020, Joshua and Sabrina were spotted together for the first time, just a few days after he broke up with Olivia. The pap shots went viral across social media platforms and most fans also came out in support of Olivia Rodrigo, at that time.

