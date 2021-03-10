Who Hacked BTS’ TikTok Account? BTS ARMY Hunt For Cyber Attacker

Quick links:
Fans claim that BTS’ TikTok account was hacked as they shared screenshots and recordings of a new clip posted by the hacker on the channel. The hacker posted the video with the caption that read, "go my account." A news report suggested that a North Korean cyber-attack has been launched in South Korea as multiple outlets received security threats or were hacked. Who hacked BTS’ TikTok account? Read ahead to know more.
BTS ARMY noticed that the hacker has not only one profile but two as the BTS TikTok account was following only those two accounts. First, the hacker posted an animated video and later uploaded another video in which a hand was holding a hammer on a piano. The video had the caption, "four seasons" written. A few fans stated that the video is "creepy." Later, the video was taken down and the accounts were removed.
NOT BTS GETTING HACKED WHAT#bts #BTStiktokhacked #hacked pic.twitter.com/B6WEXVuXU1March 10, 2021
Fans shared screenshots of the two accounts they believed were behind the hacking of BTS’s TikTok account. Arirang’s news report suggested that a North Korean entity is trying to hack multiple South Korean outlets. The report stated, “North Korean hacking group targets diplomacy, security experts in S. Korea with cyber-attacks.”
â–ª N. KOREAN CYBER-ATTACKS— Arirang News (@arirangtvnews) March 10, 2021
N. Korean hacking group targets diplomacy, security experts in S. Korea with cyber-attacks#NorthKorea #cyberattacks #SouthKorea_US pic.twitter.com/c2QEmOqeCF
Fans took to social media to share the hacked clip and urged TikTok to retrieve the account. One fan said, "BYE BTS GOT HACKED ON TIKTOK THE YOONGI STANS ARE ABOUT TO FLAMEEEE WHOEVER HACKED THEM. fly high bestie!" Another fan said, "yo @bts_bighit @BTS_twt @BigHitEnt this is really scary and creepy please please take it down and it's also a serious violation of their privacy, this person is very much aware of what they're doing #btshacked #BTStiktokhacked!" They spoke about the creepy video which is deleted now. Take a look at what fans had to say below.
BYE BTS GOT HACKED ON TIKTOK THE YOONGI STANS ARE ABOUT TO FLAMEEEE WHOEVER HACKED THEM ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ fly high bestie ðŸ•Š #BTSARMY #BTStiktokhacked #bts #btshacked #BANGTAN pic.twitter.com/iQWaeQGvtt— .sooji (@qtjvmin) March 10, 2021
yo @bts_bighit @BTS_twt @BigHitEnt this is really scary and creepy please please take it down and it's also a serious violation of their privacy, this person is very much aware of what they're doing #btshacked #BTStiktokhacked— Lunaâ· (@LunaMage2) March 10, 2021
ðŸš¨ðŸš¨ðŸš¨
Wth? ARABIC? Why didn't they do something to get it back? #btstiktokhacked ??? pic.twitter.com/NR7cJI1ojN— Happy YOONGI dayðŸˆ || 100 days with EN- (@Okiedokieyow1) March 10, 2021
BTS opening up their TikTok after being hacked seeing that scary ass video with the pianoðŸ˜ðŸ’€ pic.twitter.com/GASZgxZVVz— maniâ· ðŸ¤ (@strwbrryoongii) March 10, 2021
he's not the hacker. the hacker used his pic so don't blame him. help me to spread the information for the sake of him. thank you!— Yasss (@BANGTAN_0_CLOCK) March 10, 2021
i also apologize for posting inappropriate words and cursing you in my post. i'm so sorry.#BTStiktokhacked #btstiktok #BigHit @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/CYp75o2aqT
uh- so i think @BTS_twt tik tok account is hacked by o2m... #BTStiktokhacked make a thread please! so we can reach to @BTS_twt and @bts_bighit and tell them pic.twitter.com/Sk2ZBg5XAr— alinz (@baengtanbts) March 10, 2021
OMG! BTS OFFICIAL ACCOUNT GOT HACKED???— Yasss (@BANGTAN_0_CLOCK) March 10, 2021
-POSTED A RANDOM VIDEOS AND CHANGE THE NAME INTO "@ team alpha " AND REPLIED TO EVERY COMMENTS...CREEPY ISN'T IT???#BTStiktokhacked
#btstiktok @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/bz0BDwLcOq
Later, the BTS account was retrieved as the video was deleted. The two unknown accounts were removed from the "following" list. However, BTS or BigHit Entertainment hasn't officially addressed the matter yet, but fan accounts are spreading awareness not to share the video posted by the hacker accounts.
Finally the problem was solved. Thank you @BigHitEnt #BigHit #BTS #btstiktok #BTStiktokhacked pic.twitter.com/BlcV5Nk5o9— Sweettaeâ· (@peachyfxy) March 10, 2021
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.