Who Hacked BTS’ TikTok Account? BTS ARMY Hunt For Cyber Attacker

Fans claim that BTS’ TikTok account was hacked as they shared screenshots and recordings of a new clip posted by the hacker on the channel. The hacker posted the video with the caption that read, "go my account." A news report suggested that a North Korean cyber-attack has been launched in South Korea as multiple outlets received security threats or were hacked. Who hacked BTS’ TikTok account? Read ahead to know more.

BTS TikTok account hacked

BTS ARMY noticed that the hacker has not only one profile but two as the BTS TikTok account was following only those two accounts. First, the hacker posted an animated video and later uploaded another video in which a hand was holding a hammer on a piano. The video had the caption, "four seasons" written. A few fans stated that the video is "creepy." Later, the video was taken down and the accounts were removed.

Who hacked BTS’ TikTok account?

Fans shared screenshots of the two accounts they believed were behind the hacking of BTS’s TikTok account. Arirang’s news report suggested that a North Korean entity is trying to hack multiple South Korean outlets. The report stated, “North Korean hacking group targets diplomacy, security experts in S. Korea with cyber-attacks.”

Fans took to social media to share the hacked clip and urged TikTok to retrieve the account. One fan said, "BYE BTS GOT HACKED ON TIKTOK THE YOONGI STANS ARE ABOUT TO FLAMEEEE WHOEVER HACKED THEM. fly high bestie!" Another fan said, "yo @bts_bighit @BTS_twt @BigHitEnt this is really scary and creepy please please take it down and it's also a serious violation of their privacy, this person is very much aware of what they're doing #btshacked #BTStiktokhacked!" They spoke about the creepy video which is deleted now. Take a look at what fans had to say below.

yo @bts_bighit @BTS_twt @BigHitEnt this is really scary and creepy please please take it down and it's also a serious violation of their privacy, this person is very much aware of what they're doing #btshacked #BTStiktokhacked

BTS' TikTok account retrieved

Later, the BTS account was retrieved as the video was deleted. The two unknown accounts were removed from the "following" list. However, BTS or BigHit Entertainment hasn't officially addressed the matter yet, but fan accounts are spreading awareness not to share the video posted by the hacker accounts.