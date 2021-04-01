Who Is IAS Abhishek Singh? All You Need To Know About The 'Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha' Actor

Singer Jubin Nautiyal recently dropped a new music video titled Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha. The cast of the song features the singer along with IAS Abhishek Singh and Samreen Kaur in the lead roles. The song has garnered IAS Abhishek Singh with immense popularity. Here's everything you need to know about him and Jubin Nautiyal’s Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha.

Who is Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha’s IAS Abhishek Singh?

Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha’s IAS Abhishek Singh is from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. He has served as a deputy commissioner in Delhi and had passed the UPSC exams in 2012. He is married to Durga Shakti Nagpal who is also an IAS officer by profession. He was always fond of music and acting and thus decided to pursue his passion alongside his work. He made his screen debut with B Praak's song Dil Tod Ke. The song has received more than 392 million views on YouTube and was released on July 15, 2020. According to True Scoop News, the song was a result of one of his heartbreaks when he was young. He focused on his studies and managed to secure the 94th rank in the country.

A sneak peek into IAS Abhishek's Instagram account

Abhishek is quite active on his social media handle. He is often seen sharing his work be it as an actor or an IAS officer. He recently shared a candid picture with singer Jubin Nautiyal. The duo giggled over something while the picture was clicked. He greeted Jammu and mentioned that his song would release on March 31. In another post, he shared a piece of news with his fans. He shared a glimpse of the first time he ever won an award as an actor. He wrote, "I have received many awards in academics, for my work as an IAS Officer and for achievements in the social sector. But this is the first one as an actor!" He shared that he was thrilled to explore the new dimensions of his life. Take a look at the pictures from IAS Abhishek's Instagram.

About Jubin Nautiyal’s Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha

Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha is composed by Rochak Kohli and penned by Manoj Muntashir. The song was launched in Kashmir by Shri Manoj Sinha, Honorable Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir. The song is shot in the valleys of Gulmarg. It is currently trending on YouTube and has received over 14 million views on the platform within a day.

Promo Image source: Abhishek Singh's Instagram