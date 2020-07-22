Who Is Nicki Minaj's Husband? Find Out Who Is The American Rapper's Spouse

Nicki Minaj made the news of her marriage public on October 22, 2019, by posting a video on her Instagram handle with 2 cups saying Mr and Mrs. The post also featured two caps saying, Bride and Groom. Minaj married her childhood sweetheart Kenneth Petty on October 21, 2019. In a latest Instagram post, Minaj has announced the news of her first pregnancy with her spouse Kenneth Petty. In a 2019 interview given to a media portal, the Anaconda singer claimed that as a little girl she wanted a big beautiful wedding, but her ideas around weddings have changed as an adult and the couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony. Read on to find out, 'Who is Nicki Minaj’s Husband?'

Who is Nicki Minaj’s Husband?

According to the reports of a media portal, Kenneth Petty is a music industry professional. He prefers to go by the name "Zoo". In some of her previous interviews, even Nicki Minaj had referred to her partner as "Zoo" and claimed that it is a nickname which he picked up as a kid. It has been reported by several entertainment portals that Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are childhood friends, as they both grew up in Queens, which is a New York City Borough.

According to the reports of a media portal, the couple started dating in late 2018. It was also reported that Petty and Minaj were childhood sweethearts, and had dated each other when Minaj was 16 years old and still lived in New York. Media reports also claimed that it was one of Nicki’s first real relationships. However, the now 37-year-old rapper took off from Queens as her rapping dreams began to grow wings.

Kenneth Petty age: How old is Kenneth Petty?

Kenneth Petty was born in 1978, which makes him 42 years old now. Not much is known about Kenneth Petty’s life, but, his criminal past has been making headline since the couple got hitched in October 2019. It came as shock to a lot of Nicki Minaj’s fans, when a media portal reported back in 2019 that Petty was convicted of attempted rape in 1995.

According to some media reports, Kenneth Petty also pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in 2006, which had resulted in the death of Lamont Robinson in 2002. A renowned entertainment portal also reported that Petty had been released as the part of a supervised release program from 2013 to 2018, after serving seven years behind bars. In addition to this, a news report has also mentioned that the New York State Department has labelled Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty as a level-two sex offender, which claims him of having a moderate risk of repeating the offence. This was a result of the 1995 rape conviction of a 16-year-old, wherein Petty had allegedly used a knife/or a sharp cutting instrument of sorts to force a teenager into sex. Kenneth Petty was ultimately sentenced to 18 to 54 months in prison.

