Who Is Ok Taecyeon's Girlfriend? Everything You Need To Know About Her

In the month of June 2020, 2PM's Ok Taecyeon confirmed that he is dating a non-showbiz personality. After the couple was spotted on a date at a ranch in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, the news started surfacing the internet. However, Taecyeon's label, 51K, also released its official statement soon after, reported Kpop Starz. In the statement, 51K confirmed the rumours and stated, "We are cautious about revealing anything as it is his personal life and privacy, especially that his girlfriend is not a celebrity like him".

Who is Ok Taecyeon's girlfriend?

According to the report, 2PM's Ok Taecyeon's girlfriend is the first to be revealed to the public in his long career of over 13 years. The idol and actor's girlfriend is an office going professional. The couple has been going strong for over four years now. A close friend revealed to the outlet that she did not place a barrier between herself and Taecyeon even when he was fulfilling his mandatory military enlistment. Instead, she patiently waited for him.

She even continued to date the actor, just like an ordinary couple does during the time while her partner was in the military service. According to the outlet, Taecyeon is seriously dating the lady, as he revealed about her even after the South Korean culture has a stigma on idols that are dating. She has become a huge part of his heart now as he even publicly accepted it. Ever since the news hit the internet, most of his fans expressed their happiness for him as he finally revealed his relationship in public.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ok Taecyeon, who made his acting debut with 2010's Cinderella's Sister, is currently seen in Vincenzo. He is sharing the screen with Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo-been, Kim Yeo-jin and Kwak Dong-yeon. Each episode is released on Netflix after its television broadcast on Saturday and Sunday in South Korea. Taecyeon can be seen playing Jun-woo, Jang Han-Seok aka 'Babo' (Babel Boss)Taecyeon has been treating his fans and followers with the behind-the-scenes snippets with his co-actors.

Recently, he dropped a series of BTS pictures from the sets of Vincenzo. In the picture, he can be seen posing with his co-actors. Several pictures showed him sitting tied up on a chair. The pictures seemed to be clicked as the series reaches close to the end. As for the caption, he wrote, "ë¹ˆì„¼ì¡° ë°”ì´ë°”ì´ ì¦ê±°ì›Ÿì–´ìš”! ìƒê°ë³´ë‹¤ ì‚¬ì§„ì„ ë§Žì´ ì•ˆì°ì–´ë†§ë„¤..: (Bye-bye by Vincenzo, it was fun! I didn't take more pictures than I thought..).