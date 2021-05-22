Why Did GFriend Disband? Find Out What The Members Said In Their Statements

K-pop girl group GFRIEND recently announced that they are parting ways. The six-girl group member announced their disbandment by sharing separate handwritten letters. These handwritten letters were shared by the members on Weverse. Their music label also issued a statement about the same. But why did GFRIEND decide to part ways? Find out below.

Why did GFRIEND disband?

The popularity of K-pop music has risen to new heights over the last few years. The South Korean music industry has produced and is still producing several world-famous musical groups and singers. One of the most famous K-pop girl groups GFRIEND recently decided to part ways and not renew their contracts with their music label, Source Music. GFRIEND marked their debut in 2015 with Season of Glass. Their latest comeback was in 2020 with their third full-length album, Walpurgis Night.

Source Music confirmed the same in a statement and revealed that their contracts will conclude on May 22. According to Soompi’s report, Source Music in their statement revealed that after “careful consideration and extensive discussion” they have decided to go separate ways from GFRIEND and now renew their contracts any further. They expressed their sincere gratitude to the girl group their fandom a.k.a. BUDDY. Source Music concluded their statement by writing that they will continue to cheer for the girls “as they take the first step towards new beginnings”.

This statement could be a hint that the GFRIEND members have decided to pursue solo careers. Apart from Source Music, all the GFRIEND members also issued individual statements on Weverse. GFRIEND’s Sowon in her statement assured fans that this is not the end for the band and apologized for disbanding. GFRIEND’s Eunha in her statement said that her “heart aches” to confirm the news of their disbandment.

But she assured BUDDY that she plans to “keep singing”. Other members of the girl group – Umji, SinB, Yuju, and Yerin also issued their individual statement on similar lines. All of them made sure to thank their fans and assured them that this is not the last time they will be seeing the girls on stage. Hence it has given fans hope to GFRIEND members pursue individual careers and maybe collaborate with each other in the future.

IMAGE: GFRIEND OFFICIAL'S INSTAGRAM

