Why Is BTS' Jungkook Popularly Called As "Golden Maknae" By ARMY? Read Trivia

The South Korean boy band BTS has been together for almost a decade. From their successful debut with 2 Cool 4 Skool album to providing hits like Dynamite and Wings, the band has created a loyal fan base worldwide which is widely known as ARMY. While ARMY is a self-proclaimed name by BTS fans, which stands for "Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth", they have also come up with several nicknames for the band members. The most popular name would be BTS' Jeon Jungkook's "Golden Maknae". Know what does the term mean and how it came into place.

Why is BTS' Jungkook known as the 'Golden Maknae'?

Jungkook debuted with BTS in 2013 when he was only 15 years old. The word 'maknae' in the Korean language means "youngest person" let it be in a group of friends, family, or band. Jungkook, born in September 1997, is the youngest member of BTS aged 23. He has about two years gap between him and the second-youngest person V who was born in December 1995.

Despite being the youngest member of the band, he possesses a lot of skills. He is referred to as 'Golden Makne' because of his several talents which include singing, dancing, and rapping. He is equally talented as a songwriter and has also had a major influence on fashion.

Apart from that, he is also known to be a talented athlete, artist, gamer, and filmmaker. According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, some members of ARMY have also come up with the terms like "Evil maknae" and "Maknae on Top" for Jungkook. The ARMY calls him jokingly because of his tendency to talk back to the older members and that kind of behavior is frowned upon in South Korean society. However, Jungkook does not mind disdaining this rule and he treats other members as if they are his own age.

Know the nicknames for other BTS members

BTS' oldest member Jin is popularly known as "world handsome". On the contrary to Jungkook's nickname, Jin has given this name to himself and because of its good looks, ARMY seems to agree with him. According to All K Pop, in a 2017 interview, Jin explained that he did felt embarrassed for giving the title to himself but many people seemed to like it. He revealed ever since his childhood he would tell himself how handsome he was and it was a self-taught method. As far as nicknames of other BTS members are concerned, RM is known as God Of Destruction, J Hope is called Hobi, Suga is named Lil meow, V is known as Tae Tae and Jimin is known as Mochi.

IMAGE: BTS' TWITTER

