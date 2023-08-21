AP Dhillon stars in the latest documentary series, AP Dhillon: One of a Kind, based on his musical journey. The Punjab-Canadian singer rose to fame after his track Brown Munde went viral in 2020. Post that, he has been touring across the world and has amassed a substantial fan following. He mentioned in a recent interview that music offers from Bollywood are also coming his way.

3 things you need to know

AP Dhillon's docu-series AP Dhillon: One of a Kind started streaming on August 18.

The series explores his journey from a business student to a pop star.

The show keeps focus on his professional journey and keeps his personal life away from the limelight.

AP Dhillon opens up about acting offers

Some of AP Dhillon's most popular songs are Brown Munde, Sumer High Excuses and Insane. However, he revealed that despite his music not being mainstream, Bollywood offers are coming his way. In a recent interview with Film Companion, the singer talked about whether or not he has plans on composing for films.

(AP Dhillon stars in his docu-series AP Dhillon: One of a Kind | Image: AP Dhillon/Instagram)

While several of his songs have become chartbusters, AP Dhillon has refrained from making music and lending his voice to songs in films. In the interview, he was asked about his plans to join Bollywood, to which he said, “Maybe. If it is the right time, then I’ll do it for sure. I’m open to it, but I will do it when I feel the time is right.”

He added that he has been getting offers to work on films and that he has been asked “to do tracks for so many films” or give his track for movies. He said he has turned down offers till now.

AP Dhillon on women being absent from his documentary

The docu-series AP Dhillon: One of a Kind explores the life of the singer who moved from his hometown in Punjab to Canada in order to make a name for himself. In the same interview, he was asked why the series does not show any women. To this, the singer stated that he likes to keep things private.

(AP Dhillon's series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video | Image: AP Dhillon/Instagram)

"A lot comes with it (fame) good or bad. At least we try our best to keep our personal life away from this. I feel like we are public enough. We have a right to keep our personal life private,” he said. The singer added that his music video features many women.