Will Colombian Pop Star Shakira Go To Prison If Found Guilty Of Alleged Tax Fraud?

As Colombian pop singer Shakira has chosen to go for trial over her alleged tax fraud, she might also face jail terms if found guilty. She has been accused of failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes to the Spanish government between 2012 and 2014. Meanwhile, the prosecutors in Spain have stated that they would urge the court to sentence her to at least 8.2 years in prison, if she is found guilty in her upcoming trial. Further, they also declared that they will also demand a fine of 24 million euros ($24 million) fine against the singer, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

According to the indictment, the pop star, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, has been charged with as many as six offences against her. Earlier this week, she also turned down a settlement deal from Spanish prosecutors and chose to go for the trial instead. The date of the trial is yet to be decided. In a statement, Shakira's publicists in London said that she had consistently complied with the law and shown exemplary character as a citizen and taxpayer. The publicists also went on to accuse the Spanish Tax Agency of abusing her rights.

Shakira's PR team claims she already paid the said amount

Meanwhile, Shakira’s Spanish public relations team claimed that the singer has already paid the amount she is alleged to owe, along with the interest worth 3 million euros. However, the Spanish prosecutors stressed that the 45-year-old pop star should have paid taxes in the country as she lived mostly in Spain between 2012 to 2014. Notably, Shakira was in a relationship with Barcelona soccer star Gerard Pique and the couple also has two children. The couple used to live together in Barcelona before they recently decided to end their 11-year-long relationship.

Shakira ended her relationship with Spanish soccer star Gerard Pique

Earlier on June 4, Shakira released an official statement through her publicist that she has decided to part ways with her longtime boyfriend Pique. "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding," the statement read. The announcement came after a report in El Periodico claimed that Pique was involved in adultery.

Image: Pixabay/AP