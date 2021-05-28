Last Updated:

William Shatner Reacts To BTS Jungkook's Claim Of Creating Star Trek's Vulcan Salute

William Shatner took to his Twitter and reacted to Jungkook's latest claim of creating Star Trek's Vulcan Salute. Take a look at his reaction below.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
William Shatner

IMAGE: WILLIAM SHATNER/ BTS' INSTAGRAM


Recently, in an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, BTS members had fun teaching new hand gestures to try out at home. The gestures included BTS' V's 'piece of pizza' sign, Jimin's 'that guy stole my pogo stick', and many more. One such gesture which has garnered much attention is Star Trek's Vulcan salute. The salute was reinvented by BTS Jungkook in the latest talk show. 

BTS Jungkook reinvents Vulcan salute from Star Trek

Vulcan salute which was created by actor Leonard Nimoy, aka Mr. Spock in the film, is accompanied by the blessing, "Live long and prosper". Reinventing the gesture, Jungkook said, "This one means 'live long and prosper". While demonstrating, he said, "I invented it and Star Trek learned it from me". He continued, "How is that possible? Because Star Trek takes place in the future". 

After watching the skit, BTS ARMY hit up the original Captain Kirk, actor William Shatner, to hear his thoughts on Jungkook's reinvention. William Shatner took to his official Twitter handle to drop the screengrab of Jungkook's picture from the latest talk show episode. The actor also expressed his thoughts about the retconning. He tweeted, "I can agree with that logic! @BTS_twt". 

As soon as the tweet hit the internet, many BTS fans and William's fans rushed to drop positive comments. Several of them were excited to see BTS and Star Trek actor collide. A fan called Jungkook 'a legend', while another one asked if William's tweet was 'a joke'. Another one exclaimed that Jungkook created it, while another one thanked the actor for recognising that Jungkook created the Vulcan salute. 

Furthermore, BTS recently released its new English single, Butter on May 21, 2021. Upon its release, BTS Butter recorded 3.9 million views on YouTube, making it the most-viewed music video in 24 hours on the platform. The song already has several records of its name today. The Guinness World Records also confirmed that BTS Butter has the most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube. Furthermore, the latest track has also broken the record on the music app, Spotify in 24 hours with more than 11 million global streams. 

