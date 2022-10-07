'Woke Up With No Voice': Demi Lovato Postpones Illinois Concert, Issues Apology

American singer Demi Lovato has postponed her Holy Fvck Tour stop in Rosemont, Illinois and urged her fans to wait a bit longer to see the show. The singer headed to her Instagram handle and shared the update, disclosing, "I woke up and had absolutely no voice." It is pertinent to note that the concert was originally scheduled for Wednesday.

Demi Lovato postpones her Illinois Concert amid health concerns

In a post shared by the tour's official account, Lovato announced that they are cancelling their concert at the Rosemont Theatre, originally scheduled for Wednesday.

"Rosemont, Today I woke up and had absolutely no voice. I'm so sorry but it breaks my heart to tell you I have to reschedule the show. Tickets will be honoured for a later date as soon as it's [sic] announced," wrote the 30-year-old.

She continued, "This is the absolute last thing I want to do.. I'm having so much fun with you all and I can't wait to see you again. Again, I'm so sorry and I appreciate your understanding. I love you all." The caption under the post, "If you have tickets, hang on to them - they will be honoured for the new dates. See you all soon and appreciate your understanding."

The post witnessed positive reactions from all over the globe, as evident from the comments section. A netizen commented, "I hope you feel better soon!! And I will hold on to my tickets so I can see you in better health sending you so much love;" another fan wrote, "Please take all the time you need. Boston wants you at your best!!!", while an Instagram user stated, "see you back in Rosemont/Chicago baby doll!! CLOSING NIGHT now?! I’LL BE THERE!! I hope you start feeling better. I love you soo much!!" Many fans even asked the singer to recover as soon as possible so that they get a chance to hear her voice live.