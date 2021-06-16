YG Entertainment Announces 'BlackPink The Movie' Ahead Of BlackPink's 5th Anniversary

K-Pop girl group BlackPink will complete five years as a group in August 2021. The girl group debuted in August 2016 with the debut single album Square One. The BlackPink members include Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose. The quartet is known for its hit songs like Boombayah, Ddu Du Ddu Du, etc which have garnered over a billion views on YouTube. Now, in anticipation of BlackPink's fifth anniversary, YG Entertainment, the group's label has announced a special gift for the fans.

YG Entertainment announces a film to mark Blackpink's fifth anniversary

According to translations by Soompi, YG Entertainment will release a special movie to mark the fifth debut anniversary of BlackPink in August 2021. The movie, titled BlackPink The Movie will feature various segments like "The Room of Memory" which will showcase the memories that the BlackPink members have shared over the years. The next segment "Beauty" will showcase the strong personalities of the quartet, whereas "Unreleased Special Interview" will be a gift for the fans.

Additionally, the movie will also have five songs from the group's past concerts, namely "The Show" and "In Your Area". It promises a vivid experience for the fans as if they are witnessing the concert in real-time. The movie will be screened in various visual formats like ScreenX, 4DX and 4DX Screen which allows the audio-visual simulation of being in a live concert. BlackPink The Movie will be released in theatres in 100 countries worldwide. The news of the movie comes a day after YG posted teasers for "4+1 Project" for the group's fifth anniversary.

A look at BlackPink's discography

After their debut in 2016, BlackPink rose to fame with hits like Boombayah, As if it's your last, Whistle, etc. The group released their first studio album titled The Album in 2020. The album featured 8 tracks, including Ice Cream which is a collaboration track with pop singer Selena Gomez. They also collaborated with Cardi B for the track Bet You Wanna from the same album. The quartet has also collaborated with Lady Gaga's for the track Sour Candy from the latter's album Chromatica. Two of the BlackPink members, Jennie and Rose also made their solo debut with songs like Solo and On The Ground, respectively.

