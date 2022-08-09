YG Entertainment Releases Girl Band BLACKPINK's 'Born Pink' World Tour Dates

After a long wait, K-pop band BLACKPINK is all set to perform all across the globe as a part of their Born Pink world tour. The label handling the band, YG Entertainment, shared the tour dates on Twitter. The band is scheduled to begin the tour on Oct. 15, 2022, and conclude on June 21, 2023.

As a part of their tour, the band is expected to make various stops in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. As of press time, the official Born Pink world tour website reads “and more” at the end of the list of dates, indicating that additional dates may be on the way. This will be the girl band’s third concert tour following the BLACKPINK arena tour (2018) and the In Your Area world tour (2018-2020).

BLACKPINK's 'Born Pink' world tour dates

The band will commence their concert on October 15 in Seoul and will end on Jun 21, 2023, in Auckland, New Zealand. The new tour dates announcement comes after the band revealed their plans for new music. Pink Venom, the lone pre-release single for Born Pink, is slated for an Aug. 19 release with the whole album due sometime in September.

The song Venom will mark the group’s second musical release of the year following Ready for Love, a promotional single for their collaboration with PUBG Mobile. On August 8th, Rosé posted a group photo of BLACKPINK on her personal Instagram with the caption, "Congratulations on the 6th anniversary of our beloved BLACKPINK members." Rosé said, "After working together for a long time and debuting together for 6 years, I think we shared so many memories and learned a lot. I love you."

Ever since their debut, BLACKPINK has stormed the Billboard charts. On the Billboard 200, BLACKPINK has climbed as high as No. 2 with the release of The Album, their debut full-length studio album. On the Billboard Hot 100, they have earned seven entries, including How You Like That which is at no 33.

Earlier this month, YG Entertainment confirmed that the girl group will be making a comeback in August. "We have prepared a lot of BLACKPINK-esque music that has been prepared with great effort over a long time. By the end of this, alongside their comeback, BLACKPINK will embark on the largest-ever world tour for a K-Pop girl group, to expand their communication and reach with fans around the world. We will continue large-scale projects for the group as well," they wrote.

IMAGE: Instagram/Blackpinkofficial