'You're A Precious Man': Coldplay Star Chris Martin's Special Chat With BTS' Jin Revealed

South Korean boy band BTS' eldest member Jin is all set to set the stage ablaze as he will be joining the British band Coldplay on their world tour for a special performance of his upcoming solo single The Astronaut. The 29-year-old announced his debut at the band's latest concert in Busan. The singer also revealed that the upcoming piece will not be a part of any album but is a single on which he worked with 'someone' he admires.

"I have a new album coming out. It's not that big of a deal. It's just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of content to share with you so I hope you enjoy them," said Jin at the concert.

BTS' Jin to perform with Coldplay's Chris Martin in Argentina

On Thursday, BTS took to social media and shared a fun chat between Jin and Coldplay's Chris Martin. The latter even said that the BTS fan ARMY was lucky to have him and called Jin a 'precious man.' The message saw Chris inviting Jin to join the band at their Argentina world tour stop next week on October 28 to give a premiere performance of his forthcoming single The Astronaut. It is pertinent to note that Jin's new solo song has been co-written by him and Coldplay.

As per Soompi, Big Hit Music confirmed, “BTS’s Jin will perform ‘The Astronaut’ with Coldplay at the Argentina stop of their ‘MUSIC of the SPHERES’ world tour. As Jin’s solo single ‘The Astronaut’ is co-written by Coldplay, this performance will be that much more meaningful. We ask for lots of interest from fans."

The Astronaut is scheduled to be released on October 28 at 1 pm KST. Jin will perform with Coldplay on the same day in Argentina and after this, the performance will be uploaded to BTS’s official YouTube channel BANGTAN TV.