Zakir Hussain, John Mclaughlin To Perform In Delhi As Their Band 'Shakti' Turns 50

Commemorating its 50th anniversary, the iconic Indo-Jazz fusion band "Shakti" -- comprising legendary guitarist John McLaughlin, tabla player Zakir Hussain, vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan and percussionist V Selvaganesh -- is all set to perform here in the national capital on January 28.

The much-awaited music concert, ready to enthrall the audience at Jawahar Lal Nehru – indoor weightlifting auditorium, is widely presented by organisers as an 'east-meets-west musical confluence'. It is produced by live entertainment platform Paytm Insider.

"The band is returning to perform after three years, and we are certain that the supergroup will sweep music lovers off their feet in an 'east-meets-west musical confluence'. We're so stoked to be a part of their 50th year tour," Varun Khare, business head, Paytm Insider, said in a statement.

The seeds of 'Shakti' was sowed when the British virtuoso guitarist John McLaughlin and visionary tabla player Zakir Hussain connected in the early 1970s . Teaming up with Hussain, violinist L Shankar, and ghatam player TH 'Vikku' Vinayakram, McLaughlin founded the band and gave birth to the genre of 'fusion music'.

So blending Jazz Rock, Hindustani classical and Carnatic, the transcontinental collaboration Shakti unified North and South India's music and western harmony.

Today, Shakti, courtesy its massive following, is selling out venues across the globe.

The Indian tour, which got kicked-off in Bengaluru, will conclude in Delhi on January 28, and the band will travel to Europe and the US over the summer and fall.