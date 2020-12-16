'16 December' Movie Quiz: How Well Do You Know This Milind Soman Starrer Film?

Quick links:
16 December is a film that cast model-actor Milind Soman in the lead. The movie was called aspiring by many critics and Robert Abele of Los Angeles Times added that 16 December was a great film that 'struck a chord with the youth'. So today, i.e. on December 16, take this quiz to find out how well you know the 2002 movie and its actor Milind Soman:
1) Who directed the film 16 December?
2) What was the plot of the movie based on?
3) What's the significance of the day 16 December 1971?
4) Who plays the role of Major General Vir Vijay Singh IRS in the film?
5) What role is played by Milind Soman in 16 December cast?
6) Which one of these actors is not a cast member of the film?
7) 16 December is India's equivalent to which Hollywood movie?
8) Which of these Milind Soman's movies also released in the year 2002?
9) Which is Milind Soman's most recent film?
10) Who is the female lead in the film?
