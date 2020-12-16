'16 December' Movie Quiz: How Well Do You Know This Milind Soman Starrer Film?

16 December is a film that cast model-actor Milind Soman in the lead. The movie was called aspiring by many critics and Robert Abele of Los Angeles Times added that 16 December was a great film that 'struck a chord with the youth'. So today, i.e. on December 16, take this quiz to find out how well you know the 2002 movie and its actor Milind Soman:

Also Read | Babul Supriyo quiz: Find out how well you know the singer & his work

16 December Movie Quiz - Question

1) Who directed the film 16 December?

Mani Shankar

Mira Nair

Farah Khan

Deepa Mehta

Also Read | Mangeshkar family quiz: How well do you know the Mangeshkar family and their work?

2) What was the plot of the movie based on?

A terrorist attack in Delhi

A terrorist attack in Mumbai

1947 Patrician

A Hijacking of a plane

Also Read | Milind Soman shares video doing pull-ups hanging from a tree branch; watch

3) What's the significance of the day 16 December 1971?

Bangladesh's Victory Day

Its the day Pakistan signed the document of Liberation of Bangladesh

Its the day Pakistan surrendered at the end of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971

All of the above

Also Read | Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar shares no filter no makeup look, adds inspiring caption

4) Who plays the role of Major General Vir Vijay Singh IRS in the film?

Danny Denzongpa

Milind Soman

Sushant Singh

Vinay Varma

5) What role is played by Milind Soman in 16 December cast?

Vikram IRS / Vijay Chauhan

Victor

Dost Khan

Shiv Charan Shukla

6) Which one of these actors is not a cast member of the film?

Aditi Gowitrikar

Gulshan Grover

Vinay Varma

Meghna Choudhary

7) 16 December is India's equivalent to which Hollywood movie?

Bourne

The James Bond Films

Mission: Impossible

None of the above

8) Which of these Milind Soman's movies also released in the year 2002?

Tarkieb

Pyar Ki Dhun

Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula

Jurm

9) Which is Milind Soman's most recent film?

Nagrik

Bajirao Mastani

Chef

Hamara Tiranga

10) Who is the female lead in the film?

Lara Dutta

Priyanka Chopra

Dipannita Sharma

None of the above

16 December Trivia & Answers

The film was directed by Mani Shankar. The plot of the movie was based on - a terrorist attack in Delhi. The answer is all of the above. On 16 December 1971, Pakistan surrendered at the end of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and signed the document of Liberation of Bangladesh ( also known as Bangladesh's Victory Day). The role of Major General Vir Vijay Singh IRS in the film is played by Danny Denzongpa. Milind plays the role of Vikram IRS / Vijay Chauhan in the film. The actor not in the cast of the film is - Meghna Choudhary. 16 December is India's equivalent to 'Mission: Impossible'. The movie is - 'Pyar Ki Dhun'. The film is - 'Hamara Tiranga' (2018). The female lead of the film is - Dipannita Sharma.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.