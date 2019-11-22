TV Celebs: 3 Times Celebs Found Their Real-life BFFs In Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss is a highly popular Indian reality TV show. In this show, contestants known as ‘housemates’ live together in a constructed house. The contestants are isolated from the outside world. These housemates are eventually voted out until the last one remains, who claims the cash prize. Currently, the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss is airing on Colors TV.

In this TV show, the contestants are eventually voted and being cast out from the Bigg Boss house. While the contestants are in the house, there are several interactions that happen between them. Throughout the history of the show, some of the contestants have also made good friends with each other. Let’s look at some of the people who made friends in this show:

P3G group consists of Praneet, Punit, Preetam, and Gaurav. They were participants during the eighth season of the show. Not very long after the season started, we could see a tight friendship brewing between the four. These four have had a lot of fun during the eighth season and were famous for sticking together in the madhouse.

Kishwar and Suyash are married in real life. The couples’ romance began in Bigg Boss. After winning Roadies and Splitsvilla in a row, Prince Narula came to try his luck in the Bigg Boss house. Prince portrayed himself as an aggressive person in the show because of which he had problems making friends with anyone in the house. However, the couple Suyash and Kishwar who were forming their own bond, including Prince in their group.

Mannu and Manveer are considered to be among the most popular friends of the show. Mannu and Manveer both come from the same background. Both of them are not from the show business. Being commoners who found their way in the house, they managed to compete with the massively loved celebs in the show. However, Manveer won the reality show and claimed the cash prize.

