4.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Haryana And Delhi-NCR, Netizens React

A medium-intensity earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hit Rohtak in Haryana, on Friday, tremors of which were felt in the national capital, the National Centre for Seismology said. According to the NCS, the quake occurred at a depth of 5 km at 9.08 p.m. There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or property.

Sonam Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Meera Chopra, and many others immediately took to their Twitter handle to express concern and alert people.

Earthquake in delhi right now. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 29, 2020

It's never happened like this ever in Delhi NCR



this is 6th or 7th earthquake shock in just last one month



Stay Alert friends 🙏#earthquake — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) May 29, 2020

Gosh! What’s happening??? Pandemics, super cyclone, locusts, earthquakes!!! Signs of times to come? Or just a bad bad year??? Stay safe you all! Prayers for everyone’s safety and well being 🙏#earthquake — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 29, 2020

Earthquake in delhi.. this is the 3rd one in a month.. #earthquake — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) May 29, 2020

While some just found humour to fight the stressful situation

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR....

Year 2020 to all of us #earthquake pic.twitter.com/5rlA3nRYMd — Tara Pandey (@TaraPan41658837) May 29, 2020

Delhi people after every #earthquake amid Covid crisis: pic.twitter.com/dst5fT5fz1 — Sourav Jasrotia (@iamsjasrotia) May 29, 2020

Previous earthquakes in Delhi

Earlier on April 13, an earthquake of 2.7 magnitude hit Delhi at 1:26 PM. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occured 9 KM North of New Delhi at a depth of 5 KM. The nearby areas which felt most of the tremors are disticts in UP and Haryana like - Gurugram, Kharkhoda, Rohtak, Sonipat, Faridabad, Manesar, Jhajjar etc. This was the second earthquake to hit Delhi within 24 hours.

A day before, tremors of an earthquake were felt in parts of Delhi- NCR region on April 12. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the 3.7 Richter scale earthquake is 4km NW of Sardhana, India. CM Arvind Kejriwal prayed for everyone's safety. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, on the other hand, expressed dismay at the new development.

USGS has reported that the epicentre of the earthquake is on the UP-Delhi border and occured at 5:45 PM (IST). Nearby places that have felt tremors are UP's Sardhana, Daurāla, Budhāna, Khatauli and the national capital- Delhi. The earthquake is 10km in depth.

(with agency inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.