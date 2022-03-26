90 Day Fiancé's Elizabeth Potthast Announces 2nd Pregnancy With Husband Andrei Castravet

90 Day Fiancé is among the popular American reality tv shows which premiered in January 2014. The show's popularity multiplied over time due to its interesting concept, which follows the lives of couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa. And during which a couple has to get married within 90 days.

As the contestants on the show gained massive popularity over time, one of the couples, Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet recently left their fans elated as they announced their second pregnancy on social media. Here's all you need to know.

90 Day Fiancé alums Elizabeth and Andrei announce second pregnancy

90 Day Fiancé fame Elizabeth Potthast recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared an adorable family picture in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump while posing for the camera with her daughter and husband at the beach. In the picture, she can be seen sporting a bodycon white dress while twinning with her little daughter. On the other hand, her husband can be seen sporting his beach look with a vibrant smile on his face. In the caption, she mentioned how excited they were to announce that they were expecting baby Castravet 2. She further revealed how her daughter Ellie was ecstatic to be a big sister. In the end, she penned a note of gratitude for all their fans by thanking them for their love and support.

The caption read, "We are so extremely excited to announce that we are expecting baby Castravet #2! Ellie is SO ecstatic to be a big sister and help momma!⁣ We appreciate all of your love and support and cannot wait to have you on this journey with us!" (sic)

On the other hand, Andrei Castravet took to his official Instagram handle and penned an interesting pregnancy announcement that read, "We are pleased to announce that due to hard work and a good attitude we will be promoting our daughter to big sister" (sic) Take a look at the post:

Image: Instagram/@elizabethpotthast