Actor Warina Hussain Urges Feminists And Philanthropists To Speak Up On Afghanistan Crisis

Afghanistan has been in the headlines for a long time now since the Taliban's takeover. The horrifying visuals of Afghanistan citizens trying to flee from their homeland had appalled the entire world. Many celebrities raised their voices against injustice. Actor Warina Hussain, who hails from Afghanistan, also came forward to speak up for the people of her homeland. She urged feminists and philanthropists to speak up on the Afghanistan crisis.

Warina Hussain on the Afghanistan crisis

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, actor Warina Hussain opened up about the crisis faced by her homeland. Following the Taliban takeover, Warina Hussain asked people to help Afghanistan citizens by voicing their opinion. The actor shared how it becomes a publicity stunt when a celebrity speaks up for a cause and also become a victim of criticism by staying quiet on a matter. As a result, speaking up or not becomes a choice of an individual. She highlighted how very few people have raised their voices for Afghanistan and wished for more philanthropists and feminists to talk about the condition of women.

Further in the interview, the actor revealed how one of her female friends from Afghanistan was threatened for not wearing a Chadari. The actor narrated that her friend had moved out of her house fully covered. She also had a headscarf and yet was threatened. The Love Yaatri actor stressed how women do not have human rights in Afghanistan, and their freedom is in jeopardy.

Warina Hussain's early life

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Warina Hussain revealed she fled her home country Afghanistan about 20 years ago. Following the current crisis situation, the actor recalled her horrible experience and shared how her family was forced to leave the country due to the war and the turmoil. The actor stated it was a difficult time for her and her family and it is not easy for her to see people losing their homes. The actor also thanked India for accepting her. She has been in the country for a decade. The actor made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Loveyatri. She was also featured in two songs from Dabangg 3 and 99 Songs.

IMAGE: WARINA HUSSAIN'S INSTAGRAM