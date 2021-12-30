Last Updated:

Advance Happy New Year 2022 Wishes, Images, GIFs, Status Messages, Greetings And Quotes

Here we bring you the best Advanced Happy New Year Wishes, Images, GIFs, Status, Greetings and quotes to ring in 2022 with joy and to share with friends & fam.

The festive air gets filled with cheer and joy as December is a time of double celebration, as after Christmas we have New year's eve waiting for us. So, here we bring you to advance Happy New Year wishes, Images, GIFs, Status, Greetings and quotes to wish your loved one's and make your New Year's Eve extra special.

Happy New Year images

 

 

 

Happy New Year GIF's and status

 

 

 

Happy New Years wishes for your loved ones

  • A New Year is like a blank book with the pen in your hands. So, write a beautiful story for yourself and see the magic happen. Wishing you a very Happy New Year!!                                                                                                    
  • Counting my blessings and wish you more. I hope you enjoy the New Year in store.                                                        
  • New is the year, new are the hopes, new is the resolution, new are the spirits, and new are my warm wishes just for you. Have a promising and fulfilling New Year!

  • Let’s say bye-bye to the old and hello to the new: May this new year be happy for you. Happy New Year!

  • The first month of this New Year I wish you a superb January, a dazzling February, an anxiety-free March, a superb April, a sensational May, and Joy that lasts from June to November, and then end the year with a joyful Christmas.

  • I pray that you have a truly remarkable and blissful year ahead! Happy new year to you and your family!

  • Your life will be filled with new inspirations, new goals, new achievements, and a lot of new happiness this year. I wish you all the happiness in the world.

Happy New Year Quotes

  • An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves-Bill Vaughan
  • Celebrate endings—for they precede new beginnings -Jonathan Huie
  • We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year's Day-by Edith Lovejoy Pierce

  • Here's to a bright New Year and a warm farewell to the past; here's to the things yet to come and the memories we hold.

  • Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right—Oprah Winfrey                                                               
  • Another fresh new year is here. Another year to live! To Banish worry, doubt and fear, to love and give—William Arthur Ward
