After 'Emily In Paris', 6 Shows To Explore Female Friendships On Netflix, Amazon Prime

After Emily in Paris, here are some of the shows that are based on female friendships on the OTT platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix.

Filmmakers are making content for the digital platform for people, who love to watch within the comforts of their homes. Well, some of them are based on female friendships, which one can binge-watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime with their friends over a glass of wine. If you're done watching Emily in Paris and wondering what to watch next, here are some of the shows on female friendships:

'Friends'

Friends took the baton of giving us a fun yet realistic take on female friendships. The American television sitcom created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman got aired on NBC from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004. The show casts Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. It revolves around six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City.

'Workin' Moms'

This Canadian television sitcom stars Catherine Reitman, Jessalyn Wanlim, Dani Kind, and Juno Rinaldi. Workin' Moms is about a group of friends dealing with the challenges of being working mothers. 

'Big Little Lies'

The American drama TV series is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty. The show has been created and written by David E. Kelley. Madeline, Celeste and Jane are a trio of wealthy young women in Monterey, California. Their lives are shattered when a murder takes place in their idyllic town, unravelling a can of worms. 

'Sex and the City'

The show is based on four smart and dynamic New York-based women, named, Carrie, Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte, who despite their differences and ever-changing sex lives stick together through the ups and downs.

'Broad City'

Two best friends Ilana Wexler and Abbi Abrams face problems with their low-paying jobs in New York City. The show is about the journey of the best friends, who try to hunt for suitable boyfriends.

'The Bold Type'

The American comedy-drama TV series has been created by Sarah Watson. It is inspired by the life and career of former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine Joanna Coles. Three friends help each other navigate life’s challenges while juggling the heavy-duty responsibilities of being a fully-functional adult. 

(Image: Instagram/@biglittlelies/friends)

