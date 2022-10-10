After Instagram, Kanye West's Twitter Account Locked For Posting Anti-Semitic Content

Amid several ongoing controversies, American rapper Kanye West's Instagram account was restricted for violating the platform's policies, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Now, a day after, the rapper has been locked out of his Twitter handle as well. The move came shortly after Ye posted anti-Semitic content on the micro-blogging site, thereby violating the platform's policies, as said by a Twitter spokesperson.

Kanye West's Twitter account locked

"I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," read his tweet. After the tweet went viral on social media, it generated a lot of reactions from netizens as well as celebs.

"The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies," said a Twitter spokesperson.

Ye, who made his comeback to the micro-blogging site on Saturday after over 2 years, was restricted from Instagram for similar reasons. It was a result of Kanye's recent downpour on Instagram following the White Lives Matter controversy. The rapper has been taking a dig at several famous personalities including supermodel Gigi Hadid, Diddy aka Sean Combs, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and more.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Ye uploaded an alleged interaction with Sean "Diddy" Combs with the caption "Jesus is Jew." Sharing the screenshot of the text exchange, the rapper claimed that Combs was controlled by Jewish people. Soon after this, an Advocacy group American Jewish Committee criticised West's comments in an Instagram post for "rants laden with racist and antisemitic undertones."

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time that West came under fire for his social media posts. Earlier, in March, his Instagram account was suspended for 24 hours as he posted something offensive targeting The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

Image: AP