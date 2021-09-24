Amazon Prime Launches Prime Video Channels; Users To Get Discovery+, Eros Now & More

Amazon Prime Video has become one of the top streaming services across the globe. The platform has been trying to expand its subscribers' base further and this includes taking up new content for release and producing original movies and series as well. In the latest move to enhance its content base and widen its reach further among Over-The-Top platform consumers in India, Amazon Prime Video has launched Prime Video Channels.

Though Prime Video Channels, the platform is set to include some of the diverse content from other OTT platforms like Discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, Docubay, MUBI, Hoichoi, Manorama Max, and Shorts TV. Amazon Prime Video will provide subscribers with the option for an add-on subscription, that will help them access the content of the aforementioned apps.

Amazon Prime launches Prime Video Channels

Through Hoichoi and Manorama Max, users get the chance to watch content in Bengali and Malayalam respectively, while Docubay and Shorts TV provides users award-winning documentaries and short films, Through Discovery+, audiences can watch wildlife, adventure, science, food and lifestyle content while Lionsgate, MUBI and Eros Now add more for those wishing to watch movies and series in Hindi and English.

The add-on subscriptions charges, on annual basis, will be Discovery+ (Rs 299), Docubay (Rs 499), Eros Now (Rs 299), Lionsgate Play (Rs 699), Manorama Max (Rs. 699), MUBI (Rs 1999) and Shorts TV (Rs 299).

All the platforms are offering a discount as part of this collaboration. Discovery+ and Eros Now are offering a 25 per cent, Hoichoi is offering a 33 per cent discount, Manorama Max and Shorts TV are offering 30 and 40 per cent discounts respectively while MUBI is also offering an introductory discount.

"With the launch of Prime Video Channels, we now take the next big step in our journey to entertain India by creating a video entertainment marketplace first of its kind in India which will not only delight our customers by giving them even more entertainment choices, but also benefit the OTT Channel partners who collaborate with us to leverage Prime Video's distribution, reach and tech infrastructure," said Gaurav Gandhi, Country Manager at Amazon Prime Video India.

Chaitanya Divan, Head of Prime Video Channels, Amazon Prime Video, stated that the platform had come up with a 'single interface for discovery, streaming and payments".

"Prime Video Channels arrives in India after having successfully launched in 11 countries. Our choice of OTT partners for Prime Video Channels is reflective of our diverse and discerning customers' entertainment needs and interest areas. "The launch marks our effort to collaboratively grow the video streaming segment in the country. We look forward to increasing the selection of entertainment even further, with additional channel partners joining in the next few months," he added.

(With PTI inputs)