Ankita Konwar Asks Fans To Keep Cheering For Milind Soman For His 416 Kilometre Unity Run

Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar, is known for their fitness and healthy lifestyle. The couple keeps motivating their fans and followers. Milind Soman embarked on his 416 kilometres Unity Run on Independence Day. He began his eight-day run from Mumbai and will end it at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. His wife, Ankita Konwar, is supporting him in his run. She also joined the actor in his Unity Run on several days. Earlier this week, Ankita Konwar asked her and Milind Soman's fans to keep cheering for him for his run.

Ankita Konwar joins Milind Soman in his Unity Run

On Tuesday, August 17, Ankita Konwar shared that she joined Milind Soman for his Unity Run. She posted a few photos from her run. She shared they ran for 53 and 51 kilometres for two consecutive days. She urged Milind Soman's fans to cheer for him as he completed 160kms as of August 17. She wrote, "Ran yesterday’s 53 kms in absolute rain and today’s 51 kms in crazy heat and yet we managed to have so much fun ! To have and to hold, to love and to support till forever ❤️ @milindrunning has covered a little over 160 kms till now of the total distance of 416 kms. Being totally impervious to the weather around him. Let’s please keep cheering for him guys 🙌🏽🙌🏽."

Milind Soman completed 179 kilometres as of August 19

Taking to Instagram, Milind Soman shared he completed 179 kilometres on Thursday, August 19. The Four More Shots actor posted a photo from his run and shared how he had to skip some kilometres due to the weather conditions. He wrote, "Day 4. Rain. Flooded roads. Skipped a few km today, will have to make up the distance in the next 4 days 🙂 so many questions from people about food, barefoot running, will answer all in next posts! 179km so far..." Soman's fans cheered for him in the comment section. Recently, a group of fans also joined him on his run. One of his followers wrote, " superb my friend! Going good!!" in the comments.

IMAGE: ANKITA KONWAR'S INSTAGRAM