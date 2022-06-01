Anupam Kher Condemns Rajni Bala's Murder, Backs Vivek Agnihotri Amid Cancellation Row

In another incident of target killing in Jammu & Kashmir, a Hindu teacher from Jammu’s Samba district, named Rajni Bala, was shot dead at a school by terrorists on Tuesday, May 31. Condemning the heinous murder, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who is often vocal about his ideologies and political views, headed to his social media space and expressed how terrorists are continuing to target 'all those who love India'.

Anupam Kher condemns the murder of Rajni Bala

On Tuesday, Anupam Kher took to his Twitter handle and condemned the killing of a Hindu teacher, Rajni Bala, in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam.

The Kashmir Files actor wrote, "#KashmiriHindu The murder of #RajniBala proves that terrorists will continue to target all those people who love India with their hatred. @vivekagnihotri Lectures have been cancelled by two universities. These are the cowardly people who claim to be behind the #FOE!"

The 67-year-old actor even shared a video on the micro-blogging site which sees him saying that once again, an innocent Kashmiri Hindu teacher, Rajni Bala, has been shot dead by the terrorists and once again, the terrorists have given the proof of their cowardness.

Kher went on to state, "Nowadays, people have brought up a new topic that the murders are a result of the film The Kashmir Files, how cruel these people are who are making such allegations."

Anupam Kher talks about Vivek Agnihotri being cancelled by Cambridge University

Anupam Kher further went on to state that The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri was ‘cancelled’ by the Cambridge University, adding, "He was not allowed to speak on Hindu Genocide." He said, "All these happenings are an attempt to prove Hindu Genocide in Kashmir was false."

Let's be clear @UniofOxford if you deny @vivekagnihotri and truth of #KashmiriPandits you deny their blood + tears, you whitewash ethnocide to win narratives. @OxfordStudents this is not about narratives, but LIVES. Or is it because extermination of Hindu lives is unimportant? https://t.co/f8iP4Rk8yT — Saurav Dutt 🇮🇳 (@sd_saurav) May 31, 2022

Popular filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is currently in Europe on a Humanity Tour. Taking to his Twitter account on Tuesday, The Kashmir Files director shared that he visited Cambridge University, where he was informed at the last minute that he will not be allowed to record the event on video.

He claimed that his 'freedom of expression was being curbed and stated that this step was taken as a few Pakistani and Kashmiri Muslim students protested.

Rajni Bala's murder

Terrorists barged into a school and Hindu teacher Rajni Bala was shot at close range. School staff made attempts to shift her to a nearby hospital but she succumbed to her injuries.

'The Kashmir Zone Police shared a tweet about the incident, that read, "#Terrorists #fired upon one woman #teacher at High School Gopalpora area of #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, she has received #critical gunshot injuries. Being shifted to hospital. Area has been #cordoned off. Further details shall follow."

#Terrorists #fired upon one woman #teacher at High School Gopalpora area of #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, she has received #critical gunshot injuries. Being shifted to hospital. Area has been #cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 31, 2022

Image: RepublicWorld/ Instagram/@Anupamkher