Anushka Shetty Being Pampered By Her Brothers Is The Cutest Thing You Will See Today

Anushka Shetty is well-known for her contribution to the South Indian film industry. She predominantly works for Telugu and Tamil film industries. Anushka Shetty is a reserved person as she hardly shares pictures of family members and herself on social media. However, fans and followers of the south diva were awestruck when her brother Gunaranjan Shetty shared a post on recently. The post has become the talk of the town.

Gunaranjan Shetty took to Instagram, to share a picture of him along with his siblings Sai Ram Shetty and Anushka Shetty. The picture is an adorable one and is loved by her fans and followers. The picture sees Anushka Shetty being pampered by her brothers. The post portrays true sibling love as Anushka Shetty is receiving sweet kisses of love by her brothers. The picture is giving major sibling goals to the fans and followers of the southern beauty. The picture appears to be taken on November 7th i.e. Anushka Shetty’s birthday. This year the Baahubali star reportedly celebrated her birthday at her hometown with her family.

What is next in store for Anushka Shetty?

Anushka Shetty will be next seen in Nisabdham. This silent thriller is helmed by Hemant Madhurkar. Anushka Shetty is paired opposite Madhavan and also stars Anjali and Shalini Pandey in significant roles. The first teaser of the movie was released on Anushka Shetty’s birthday and it has garnered a lot of attention by the viewers. Fans have become very curious after watching the teaser and are desperately waiting for the most anticipated movie to release. The film will reportedly hit the cinema houses next year.

Watch the teaser here:

