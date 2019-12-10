Arbaaz Khan Looks Intense As IPS Officer Vedantham In Mohanlal's Big Brother

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and the very well-known director are all set to release their most anticipated project Big Brother. Ever since the first look from the makers was out fans were eagerly waiting for its new poster release. Mohanlal soon took on to his social media handle and shared an impressive second official poster from the movie. Mohanlal was seen sporting an all-black ensemble with a bunch of men running behind him.

After teasing his fans with posters from his upcoming movie Big Brother. Finally, the Malayalam actor and the filmmakers have launched the character of Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan who is also playing a pivotal role in the movie. While all other posters shared by Mohanlal featured the action drama scenes from the movie. The new poster released by the actor featured Arbaaz and revealed his character from the movie.

Arbaaz as Vedantham IPS:

Arbaaz will be portraying the character of Vedantham IPS in the film. The poster shared by the actor featured Arbaaz Khan on one side of the poster in a serious look sporting a black t-shirt with sleek hairdo. While the other half of the poster features Mohanlal with serious look sporting a black t-shirt. In the poster, the two actors are looking at either side of the frame.

The team of the movie started shooting in Bengaluru. The movie will also feature Anoop Menon, Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Sarjano Khalid in prominent roles. The first motion poster of the action thriller was released online on December 2. The motion poster featured Mohanlal in a stylish avatar, pointing a gun towards the camera and giving the intense look. The words "He's on board!" flashed later in the motion poster.

Motion poster:

According to the reports, Mohanlal, Anoop Menon and Sarjano Khalid will play brothers in the movie while Arbaaz an IPS officer. This movie is Mohanlal and Siddique's third collaboration project after Vietnam Colony (1992) and Ladies and Gentlemen (2013). On the professional front, Mohanlal will feature in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, directed by Priyadarshan. He will also star in L2: Empuran, the second instalment of his hit 2019 film, Lucifer. On the other hand, Arbaaz will feature in the upcoming movie, Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Kichcha Sudeep.

